WVU welcomes new Mountaineers: Freshmen move in day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new school year is kicking off at WVU. Thursday the freshmen began to move in. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Campus move in day, the first taste many teens get of adult life. For many its their first time being away from home. This year its more of a return to normal with most pandemic restrictions being lifted.
David Alan McClung
David Alan McClung, 62, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 17, 1960, in Elkins; a son of the late James A. and Barbara (Keener) McClung. David loved to take photography’s of birds and loved to sit and watch them. He enjoyed going to the Union Mission for a meal and fellowship with his friends. David will be missed by his family and friends. David is survived by his sisters, Arlene Boone and her husband, Jeff of Farmington, and Joan Owens of Fairmont; his half-sister, Judy Keener and her husband, Jerry of Baxter; his brothers, Scott McClung and his wife, Cindy of Arizona, and Paul McClung of Arizona; half-brother, Jim McClung of LaFollette, TN; special friend, Heather Clevenger; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila McClung. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Matt Holbert, officiating. Interment will follow at I.O.O.F Farmington Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses. The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area. Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green...
Congested traffic expected this weekend in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is warning drivers of congested traffic this weekend due to students moving back for the start of classes at WVU. The MPD posted the map below showing where the most heavily congested streets will be once the school year begins. In addition,...
Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman
Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman, 80, of Alum Bridge, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. She was born in Vadis on August 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Talbott and Geneva Adams Talbott. On September 14, 1979, Dot married the love of her life, John B. Aman. Together they shared over 24 wonderful years of marriage before John’s passing on July 7, 2004. They have now been reunited to share eternity. In addition to her parents and husband, Dot was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one daughter, Barbara “Bobbi” Shaver; one brother, Dan Talbott; and one daughter-in-law, Lisa Alfred. Forever cherishing their memories of Dot’s hardworking and spunky nature are one son, Michael D. Alfred of Weston; three grandchildren: Keely Cunningham and husband, Chris, and Whitney Alfred both of Weston, and Stephanie Haney and husband, Luke, of Fairmont; five great-grandchildren: Johna Cunningham, Reese Cunningham, Delaynie Haney, Duke Haney, and Ellyson Haney; one brother, Darrell Talbott of Camden; and several nieces and nephews. Dot spent over 30 years employed with the United States Postal Service at both Vadis and Alum Bridge locations. She began as a mail carrier and worked her way up to Postmaster. Dot was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Camden where she served in the Alter Society. She was also an active member of the Alum Bridge Neighborhood Watch where she selflessly dedicated herself to protecting her neighbors. In her younger years, Dot enjoyed racing stock cars in Pennsboro. She also liked watching sports, NASCAR racing, and playing cards. More than anything else, Dot lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished every moment with them and was beyond proud of them all. Dot was a loving and supportive woman and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Patrick Catholic School and mailed to 224 Center Avenue, Weston, WV 26452. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Rosary Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church located at 9140 US Hwy 33W in Camden at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Aug. 11
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses buy and hold accounts. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Andrew (Andy) Banko Jr.
Andrew (Andy) Banko Jr., 88, of Clarksburg (Northview), passed away peacefully at home on Saturday the 6th of August, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty J. (Mancina) Banko. They would’ve celebrated 65 years of marriage on the 29th of September this year. Andy was born in Richeyville, PA on the 18th of July, 1934. He was the son of the late Andrew Banko Sr. and wife Irene (Kucha) Ponasynski. Andy was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having been preceded in death by his twin brother Stephen Banko and his wife Suzanne, and sisters Irene Gordon, and Helen Wrubleski and her husband Frank. He is also preceded in death by in-laws Joseph Mancina, Daisy Diaz and husband George (Spick), and Ann Casalinuova and husband Al. Andy graduated from Richeyville high school and continued his education at Washington and Jefferson College after accepting a golf scholarship. He graduated with a B.S. in Mathematics. He retired from Union Carbide with over 40 years of service. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Andy was an avid golfer. He was a long time member of Sunny Croft Country Club where he made many lifelong friends. Andy was a big sports fan when it came to his children and grandchildren. You would always find him cheering on his family from the sidelines. Another hobby of his was listening to his favorite music group, Il Divo. Andy is survived by children Andrea Nickol and husband Barry of Poinciana FL, Gregory Banko of Clarksburg WV, Brenda Friel and husband Travis of Bridgeport WV, and Andrew Banko III and wife Jennifer of Clarksburg WV. His surviving grandchildren are Corey Guzzi and wife Brittany, Christy Nickol, Olivia Friel, Seth Friel, Caleb Friel, Andrew J. Banko, Alexander Banko, Sophie Banko as well as great-grandchildren Chase Guzzi and Luca Guzzi. He is also survived by in-laws Catherine Mancina, Delana and Maurice Snyder as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday the 12th of August, 2022 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday the 13th of August, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church, 2107 Pride Avenue, Clarksburg/Northview at 10:30am. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Clarksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Society, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or to the Dementia Society of America, 188 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
James Douglas Boyles
James Douglas Boyles, 97, of Wilsonburg, passed away in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born in Wilsonburg on July 17, 1925, a son of the late Byron Percival Boyles and Pauline Mae (Strother) Boyles. He was preceded in death on December 27, 2016, by his wife of 67 years, Mary R. (Robbie) Boyles, whom he married on March 12, 1949, in Chesterfield, VA. He is survived by his son Reverend Paul J. Boyles and his wife Paula of Clarksburg; his daughter, Debra Boyles Darway and her husband Jack of Clarksburg, a daughter-in-law, Patty Boyles of Crystal Lake; six grandchildren, Robert M. Boyles of Salem; Amanda K. Rockwell and her husband Robbie of Enterprise; Jana Marie Boyles and her fiancé Lester Corathers of Salem; Harold James Gain and his wife Andrea of Shock; Joy Lea Wade and her husband Bobby of Clarksburg; and Justin Paul Boyles and his wife Ashley of Clarksburg; and 14 great- grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Linda S Barlow of Wintersville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, David B. Boyles; his sister Betty Lowe, his brother Jerry Boyles and a special brother-in-law Robert Barlow. He attended Lumberport High School but quit in order to help his parents financially. Later on he received an Honorary High School Diploma. He was an avid reader and studied to gain more knowledge. He had a love for cars and trucks and could tell you about everyone he had ever owned. He was a great story teller and never met a stranger. He attended Enon Baptist Church for over 60 years and for most of that time he served as a Deacon. He worked alongside of the trustees of the construction of the existing church building. He enjoyed attending revival services at other churches and visiting family, friends and shut-ins and if they had a need he tried to meet it. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and next to Him was his wife, children, and grandchildren whom he loved and valued dearly. Jim and Robbie enjoyed traveling and being snow birds in FL for over 15 years along with Bob and Linda Barlow, where they were also members of Westside Baptist Church in Zephyrhills, FL. Jim served in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 – 1947, where he served in combat while in the European Theater. He was a retired US Postal Rural Carrier, and was a member of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association. He was also a life member of Sperry-Davis VFW Post 9151 of Salem and a former member of the the Salem Rifle & Pistol Club. Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility, 1 Freedom Way, Clarksburg, WV 26301, marked for Veteran’s Activities. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m., where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, with Pastor Larry McKim presiding. Interment will follow in K of P Cemetery, Salem.
Catholic Charities West Virginia in Morgantown has new office blessed by the bishop
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston diocese, Mark Brennan, came to Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown to celebrate the opening of the new Catholic Charities West Virginia office. Brennan did a special blessing at their new location. CEO of Catholic Charities West Virginia, Beth Zarate,...
Angelo Alastanos
Angelo Alastanos, 94, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on July 16, 1928, a son of the late Michael and Despina Georgaroudis Alastanos. He was married to Susan Herold Alastanos, who preceded him in death on August 15, 1980. Surviving are two sons, Jeff Alastanos and his wife Diane of Stonewood and Chris Alastanos and his wife Pam of Stonewood; three grandchildren, Angela Oliver and her husband Ryan, Kristin Kellar and her husband Chris and Logan Alastanos and his wife Madison; five great grandchildren, Landen Gillum, Lochlan Oliver, Leighton Oliver, Ava Kellar and Hattie Dean Alastanos; three step-grandchildren, Zachary Stire, Bailey Stire and Kendall Stire; one brother, Gus Alastanos and his wife Judy of Nutter Fort; one sister, Mary D’Onfrio of Dundalk, MD; two sisters-in-law, Olga Alastanos of Clarksburg and Sophia Alastanos of Frederick, MD; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by five siblings, Anna Fanady, John Alastanos, Catherine Lopez, George Alastanos, and Steve Alastanos; as well as one grandson, Dean Stire. Mr. Alastanos was a 1946 graduate of Victory High School and a United States Marine Corps Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He was the owner of the New York Hat Shop in downtown Clarksburg. The family would like to thank Roger Diaz and Marcel Malfregeot for their devoted friendship and the countless hours they spent with him during this difficult time. The family would also like to express their gratitude to the caretakers, Missi, Robin, Pam and Debby that provided Angelo with exceptional care and consideration. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00pm, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. Mr. Alastanos will be taken to the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church to lie in state for one hour prior to the service which will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 am with Father Stelyios Muksuris as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Elkview Masonic Cemetery, where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is returning to Clarksburg. On Wednesday, the Harrison County Commission granted festival organizers $3,000 in funding. County Commissioner David Hinkle says the festival is not only a staple for Clarksburg but for...
Sparkz not coming to former Mylan warehouse
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The former Mylan Pharmaceuticals warehouse in Morgantown will continue to sit empty. A deal with energy startup Sparkz to use the location to produce lithium-ion batteries ended up falling through. This comes after the Monongalia County Commission approved up to $60,000 in funding to help bring...
Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Kentucky flood relief
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - 28 Texas Roadhouse locations throughout Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania are hosting a fundraiser for Kentucky flood relief. The restaurants are donating 100% of all profits on Aug. 9 to the fund. This includes Texas Roadhouse locations in Clarksburg on Emily Drive and Star City...
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while...
Glenville State faculty, staff celebrate start of academic year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The faculty and staff at Glenville State University gathered for a welcome back picnic on Wednesday afternoon. The event, hosted by Glenville State President Dr. Mark A. Manchin, provided an opportunity for employees to gather and reconnect. “Any time we can come together as a campus,...
Mannington District Fair kicks off
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the largest fairs in the state is here in Marion county. The 89th Annual Mannington District Fair kicks off this week and they have all kinds of fun lined up from now through Saturday. The fair is open from 2 to 11 pm every...
Judith Kay Bennett
Judith Kay Bennett, 74, of Mt. Clare passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on April 4, 1948, a daughter of the late Albert and Frances Marie Cooper Barnosky. She is survived by her husband, Lindy Bennett, whom she married on June 8, 1968. Also surviving are two children, Darren Bennett and his wife Vanessa of Elkins and Lori Andrews and her husband Kevin of Blacksburg; four grandchildren, Claire Bennett, Delaney Bennett, Garrett Andrews and Mila Andrews; one brother, Stephen Barnosky and his wife Deborah of Quiet Dell; and her beloved cat Marshmallow. Mrs. Bennett was formerly a secretary for West Field Insurance, before working as a Bus Aide for the Harrison County Board of Education. She was a Teacher’s Aid for Summit Park Elementary and retired from Nutter Fort Elementary after 20 years of service. She loved her students and co-workers. Judith was kind-hearted and eager to help anyone in need. She was proud of her small-town home and treated everyone like family. Judith loved the beach, but her favorite pastime was spoiling her kids and grandkids. She was a member of the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church. Special thank you to sister-in-law Evelina Ashcraft who cared for Judith at home, along with her husband, Lindy. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 am with Reverend George Bramble officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Tasty Tuesday: Side Tracks Café
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Side Tracks Café in Elkins. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Bartlett returns as seasoned defensive force for Mountaineers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jared Bartlett returns as a seasoned defensive force for the Mountaineers this season. He said he could play every snap of they let him. Bartlett has been taking practice day-by-day lately to establish consistency. He said once you do that and continue to plat at a high level, good things happen.
More than $213 million contributed to WVU Foundation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Foundation received more than $213 million in contributions in the past year, making it the second-highest year of giving in the University’s history. For the fiscal year from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, WVU Foundation data shows 20,206 donors, including 9,360...
