Current Publishing
Plans for 33 townhomes at 96th Street, Haverstick meets resistance
A proposal to build 33 townhomes north of 96th Street between Haverstick Road and Wild Cherry Lane is meeting resistance from many nearby residents. Estridge Development Management is petitioning the Carmel Plan Commission for a rezone of 2.67 wooded acres from S-2 Residential to a planned unit development, meaning an ordinance specific to the site would outline development standards rather than city code. PUD ordinances must be approved by the city council.
Southside Times
JCFiber’s fourth zone to expand into southeastern Johnson County
JCREMC subsidiary JCFiber has announced its fourth zone of fiber internet expansion to underserved areas in JCREMC’s electric service territory. Zone 4 follows the eastern Johnson County Line and encompasses an area east, southeast, and south of Franklin. Mainline construction is under way, and residents within this zone should be eligible to sign up during the first and second quarter of 2023. Residents will be notified by postcard when they are eligible to sign up.
Current Publishing
Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 13
The Lawrence Community Safety Day has been a well-attended event since 1999. The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lawrence Fire Dept. Station 40, 9350 E. 59th St. Among the features will be safety demonstrations by the Lawrence Police Dept. and Lawrence Fire Dept.
bcdemocrat.com
TOWN NEWS: Council motions to remove vice president
This summer the Nashville Town Council voted 4-1 to remove member Anna Hofstetter from the vice president position for the remainder of the year. The motion was made by council member Tyra Miller at the June 16 town council meeting. Miller made the motion at the beginning of the year...
Hogsett pushes $150 property tax credit for most homeowners as part of 2023 fiscal plan
INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett wants to give homeowners a tax credit next year as Marion County residents are getting hit with high inflation and higher property taxes. The $27 million tax relief proposal is part of the proposed 2023 fiscal package Hogsett introduced to the City-County Council on Monday night. “While the city does […]
Inside Indiana Business
Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County
A tool-making company in Delaware County is marking its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and fabrication. It also designs...
showmegrantcounty.com
What’s Up at the Marion Municipal Airport
In late summer, two annual events roar down the runaway at the Marion Municipal Airport in Marion, Indiana. They’re exciting, exotic and unexpected. In mid-August, the Indy Airstrip Attack brings extreme horsepower and side-by-side tarmac racing at over 200 mph. Then, on Saturday during Labor Day weekend, the Fly/In Cruise/In showcases both classic aircraft and vintage vehicles. Here’s what you can expect at these out-of-bounds, thrilling events.
Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill
A Carmel business owner got quite the shock when she received a $117,683 Duke Energy bill for the month of June.
My Inner Baby temporarily closes amid dispute with city
My Inner Baby announced on Facebook Thursday that it is temporarily closing its retail store following a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville.
Current Publishing
Carmel announces timeline for infrastructure improvements in Home Place
The City of Carmel has released details about its plans to improve roads and infrastructure in Home Place, with work set to begin next week. On or after Aug. 15, the construction of a multi-use path on 106th Street from Pennsylvania Street to College Avenue will begin. The path will be constructed along the south side of East 106th Street within the city’s right-of-way, with defined crossings at each intersecting roadway.
IndyStar sues 8 hospitals for obscuring public spending data on nursing homes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Star is suing eight Indiana hospitals claiming they have violated state records laws by withholding information on how the hospitals are spending public funding on their nursing homes. The lawsuit was filed in Marion County Superior Court and lists the plaintiffs as the IndyStar and Tony Cook an investigative journalist with […]
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Monon Depot to be temporarily moved
Preparations have begun for the temporary relocation of the historic Monon Depot during construction of the new Carmel Clay History Museum. The Depot will be returned as a permanent train exhibit connected to the new facility. (Photo courtesy of CCHS) Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news...
Current Publishing
Whitestown resident wins Indiana Donor Network Foundation scholarship
The Indiana Donor Network Foundation has selected Emily Humphrey, Whitestown, for a $2,500 scholarship. Humphrey, the sister of an organ donor hero, will use the scholarship to help with her college studies. “The scholarship will help significantly with allowing me to focus primarily on studying and not having to worry...
Current Publishing
Hamilton County Leadership Academy announces Class of 2023
The Hamilton County Leadership Academy has selected 35 individuals who live or work in Hamilton County to take part in its 10-month community leadership program. • Ramona Adams — The Center for the Performing Arts. • Ali Alvey — Beaver Gravel. • Stephanie Amick — Agape Therapeutic Riding...
Current Publishing
Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration
The Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with the Hamilton County Community Foundation and The Fishers Historical Society, are presenting an exhibit to start the city’s yearlong celebration of its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary. The exhibit, “Fishers & Hamilton County: An Historical Perspective,” will be on display Aug. 12 through...
Current Publishing
Column: Eat local to help the earth
Travel and food are often inseparable. Many people plan their trips across the nation and around the world specifically to experience local culture and cuisine. How many of us, however, are consciously aware of the fact that food also travels to us? In fact, the number of miles that most food travels is astonishing. On average, processed foods travel 1,300 miles before landing on your plate, and produce travels even further – 1,500 miles on average.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Current Publishing
At their service: Westfield vet launches service-disabled, veteran-owned small business in the environmental consulting sector
Indianapolis-based Nexus Impact Center is an avenue for businesses to operate in a coworking space. However, the center requires business tenants to have a social impact element to their business. For Westfield’s Sam Glanders, his business’ social impact is environmental consulting, environmental construction and environmental remediation. Glanders has...
WRBI Radio
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order to call a Special Election
Indianapolis, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed Executive Order 22-12 calling a special election in the Second Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy in the office of United States Representative for the Second Congressional District due to the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy recycling company expanding
Indianapolis-based Vertice Industries LLC announced Wednesday plans to expand its central Indiana operations. The recycling company says it will add 25,000 square feet to its Indianapolis plant with the goal of adding 50 to 100 jobs. Vertice says it has acquired three specialized grinding machines that will be used to...
