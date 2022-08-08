ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

"Zipping" around the Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FLYWAY Zipline experience at the Greensboro Science Center is perfect for the adrenaline junkie in your life. The adventure has you zipping across Lake Sloan not once but twice as you find yourself dangling high in the sky. "We want the Science Center to be...
GREENSBORO, NC
macaronikid.com

3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
WFMY NEWS2

What hand holding has to do with relationships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Hand Holding Day. What does hand holding say about relationships? If anything at all. Hand holding shows an emotional connection between people. Not only do you see parents and young children hold hands, but sometimes parents and older children hold hands too. For young children, there’s a safety factor where parents want to keep them close. Some friends hold hands. So do couples.
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

My NBTF 2022 experience

The year was 1989. This was the place, Winston-Salem, N.C. and this was the beginning of The National Black Theatre Festival. The National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) provides an opportunity to put on the official colors, purple and black, or dress up in whatever makes you feel again ready for theatre, celebrity and celebration.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

My 2 Cents: Losing the celebrities you grew up with

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I'm feeling a little nostalgic. I'm sure you've heard the news that Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73 she had battled breast cancer multiple times and she died yesterday. It made me start thinking. You...
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

He might wheeze, but he still has a lot of love to give

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kash is the Kream of the Krop! Okay, maybe not that. What Kash is, though, is an adorable 6-month-old terrier/shepherd mix. He does have a medical issue: he wheezes. Vets have not been able to pinpoint a cause for Kash’s wheeze and will need a rescuer who is willing to help him with this issue.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Employees want to feel appreciated: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're enjoying your day off and you get an unexpected call… it's your boss asking you to come in because they're short-staffed. You agree to fill in with no push back yet receive no thanks for your willingness to help. Or let's say you go...
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

Helping prevent COVID-19 as kids return to school

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID-19 is still something families have to deal with as students prepare to go back to school. A pediatrician with Novant Health sat down to discuss what parents need to keep in mind as they get ready for the school year. Everyone six months...
HIGH POINT, NC
alamancenews.com

Legal Notices, Thursday, August 11, 2022

The Swepsonville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 7:00pm in the Fellowship Hall at Swepsonville United Methodist Church located at 1307 East Main St. Graham, NC 27253. The purpose of this hearing is to receive citizen input regarding the following newly revised Ordinances: Nuisance Ordinance, Minimum Housing Ordinance, Animal Ordinance, Noise Ordinance, and Vehicle Ordinance. Copies of these Ordinances are available on the Town’s website at https://swepsonvillenc.com/ anytime and at Town Hall. Hearing impaired persons requiring assistance should contact Amy Albright, Town Clerk at 336-578-5644 EXT 102 or via email at amy.albright@swepsonvillenc.com at least 24 hours prior to the hearing to request special accommodations.
SWEPSONVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Power outage impacting travel at PTI Airport

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A power outage impacting travel at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Tuesday has been resolved. Airport officials said severe weather led to the outage. Click the video player above to watch headlines from WXII 12 News. According to a tweet from the PTI Airport, the power...
GREENSBORO, NC
