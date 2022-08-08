Read full article on original website
'I'm not too concerned with it' | Blind Tiger allegations didn't stop concert-goers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bling Tiger held its first event at the venue since allegations came down against the venue. Concert goers said the charges and the allegations did not bother them. "I mean I love this place. I hope they stay open," Oli Shvrist said. That was the...
Route 64 Diner strives for affordable and delicious in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking your family out to dinner these days can quickly add up. Despite the high price of food, one local diner is striving to keep its prices low. A family runs Route 64 Diner in Asheboro. Tara and Jon Snow have four kids and know how expensive it is for families to go […]
"Zipping" around the Greensboro Science Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FLYWAY Zipline experience at the Greensboro Science Center is perfect for the adrenaline junkie in your life. The adventure has you zipping across Lake Sloan not once but twice as you find yourself dangling high in the sky. "We want the Science Center to be...
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
What hand holding has to do with relationships
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Hand Holding Day. What does hand holding say about relationships? If anything at all. Hand holding shows an emotional connection between people. Not only do you see parents and young children hold hands, but sometimes parents and older children hold hands too. For young children, there’s a safety factor where parents want to keep them close. Some friends hold hands. So do couples.
Asheboro's $15 million Zoo City Sportsplex set to open in March
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro will soon be home to another major attraction. City officials said the $15 million dollar Zoo City Sportsplex is set to open early next year. The project has been in the works since 2008 when the city purchased the first piece of property. Construction began in 2020.
My NBTF 2022 experience
The year was 1989. This was the place, Winston-Salem, N.C. and this was the beginning of The National Black Theatre Festival. The National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) provides an opportunity to put on the official colors, purple and black, or dress up in whatever makes you feel again ready for theatre, celebrity and celebration.
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
My 2 Cents: Losing the celebrities you grew up with
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I'm feeling a little nostalgic. I'm sure you've heard the news that Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73 she had battled breast cancer multiple times and she died yesterday. It made me start thinking. You...
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
The Centers for Exceptional Children in Winston-Salem help kids make strides
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two-year-old James is on the move. A lot of the steps he’s taking these days are because of the special attention he gets at The Centers for Exceptional Children in Winston-Salem. The toddler has a kidney disorder and needs a tube to stay hydrated. His mother, Thomasina Fanning, is excited he […]
Pokin Around: Residents of Chapel Hill greeted Sunday with message of hate
Chapel Hill. It’s a neighborhood where in one house you’ll find the conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra; in another a Springfield school board member; or across the street the former police chief of Juneau, Alaska; or a retired family-law judge around the corner. They were in for...
'It's our duty to give back when we can'| Greensboro small businesses partner for back-to-school shoe drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back-to-school shopping can be a pain, especially with rising inflation. Supplies aren’t the only items kids need to head back to school. A group of small business owners in Greensboro are stepping up to help students put their best foot forward this school year. D’Atra...
He might wheeze, but he still has a lot of love to give
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kash is the Kream of the Krop! Okay, maybe not that. What Kash is, though, is an adorable 6-month-old terrier/shepherd mix. He does have a medical issue: he wheezes. Vets have not been able to pinpoint a cause for Kash’s wheeze and will need a rescuer who is willing to help him with this issue.
Employees want to feel appreciated: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're enjoying your day off and you get an unexpected call… it's your boss asking you to come in because they're short-staffed. You agree to fill in with no push back yet receive no thanks for your willingness to help. Or let's say you go...
Surry County woman finds silver lining at Tiny Tigers Rescue
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Arnder is naturally drawn to a cat in need. “I can’t turn away. I won’t turn away,” she said. Seven years ago, she fostered and adopted a cat named Josiah through Tiny Tigers Rescue who is believed to have been attacked by a coyote. “Once I came to pick […]
Helping prevent COVID-19 as kids return to school
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID-19 is still something families have to deal with as students prepare to go back to school. A pediatrician with Novant Health sat down to discuss what parents need to keep in mind as they get ready for the school year. Everyone six months...
Legal Notices, Thursday, August 11, 2022
The Swepsonville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 7:00pm in the Fellowship Hall at Swepsonville United Methodist Church located at 1307 East Main St. Graham, NC 27253. The purpose of this hearing is to receive citizen input regarding the following newly revised Ordinances: Nuisance Ordinance, Minimum Housing Ordinance, Animal Ordinance, Noise Ordinance, and Vehicle Ordinance. Copies of these Ordinances are available on the Town’s website at https://swepsonvillenc.com/ anytime and at Town Hall. Hearing impaired persons requiring assistance should contact Amy Albright, Town Clerk at 336-578-5644 EXT 102 or via email at amy.albright@swepsonvillenc.com at least 24 hours prior to the hearing to request special accommodations.
Power outage impacting travel at PTI Airport
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A power outage impacting travel at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Tuesday has been resolved. Airport officials said severe weather led to the outage. Click the video player above to watch headlines from WXII 12 News. According to a tweet from the PTI Airport, the power...
Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
