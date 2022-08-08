Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Students welcomed on first full day in Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Students across the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System had their first full day of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday. Director of Schools Jean Luna-Vedder and district leadership welcomed students and staff at Ringgold Elementary as they arrived to begin this school year. “This will...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Academy celebrates opening day for new school year | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Academy celebrated the first half-day of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday. The school’s faculty and staff, along with cheerleaders and the school’s Cougar mascot, welcomed students as they were dropped off by the families. Head of School Jennifer Hinote shared...
williamsonhomepage.com
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
clarksvillenow.com
Meet employers from 34 companies at Mega Job Fair
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you ready to get back to work, but you don’t know where to start? Are you looking for a better job, with better pay or benefits? You can find all of that at the third Mega Job Fair. Brought to you by...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU recognizes outstanding professors with 2022 Faculty Awards
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Aug. 8, Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari honored several outstanding faculty members during an awards ceremony in the Mabry Concert Hall. The University’s top faculty honor, the APSU National Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award, was presented to Dr. Amy Hamlin, professor of nursing....
wpln.org
Robertson Co. built a free clinic for all government employees, but here’s why it’s mostly for bus drivers
Another Middle Tennessee school district has opened a free clinic for all employees. Government workers in Robertson County can now use a walk-in clinic, built in cooperation with the city of Springfield, at no charge. But the clinic at 900 South Brown St. started mostly as a recruiting effort. “What...
clarksvillenow.com
Medical Direct Care joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Medical Direct Care cut a ribbon Wednesday as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Gregory Fryer said they are a wellness center, and as a doctor he is a total body and mind integrated specialist. “That means that we...
Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive
Without Davidson County Community Corrections, Brandon “Lane” Gomez figures he’d be in prison or dead. The 37-year-old Nashville man was strung out on heroin and fentanyl for about a decade, arrested for felony theft to feed his habit 43 times and convicted 28 times when – fortunately, he says – a judge gave him the […] The post Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
clarksvillenow.com
High school football jamborees begin this weekend in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The regular season for the 2022 football season is set to begin next week. As each team in Montgomery County continues to prepare for their opening day matchup, they have the chance to showcase their skills for the Clarksville community on Friday, Aug. 12.
clarksvillenow.com
When will that road be finished? Here’s an update on major road projects in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Business leaders got an update on major road improvements Wednesday morning, along with some perspective on what it takes to move a road project up the list of state and federal priorities. The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce heard from Metropolitan Planning Organization Director...
clarksvillenow.com
How to help Kentucky flood victims: YAIPak Outreach gathering supplies in Clarksville for relief trip
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sherry Nicholson, founder of YAIPak Outreach, has been making trips to and from Hazard, Kentucky, where flooding has left many without power, water or cell phone service. She makes the five-hour trip every other day, bringing residents whatever can carry them through from one...
smokeybarn.com
Indictment Alleges Robertson Teacher Exposed Himself At School
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Greenbrier Middle School Teacher has been suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct on school property. According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old John Nolan Keathley was arrested following an investigation that began in March of 2022. The case was presented to the Robertson County Grand Jury in July and a sealed capias was issued. Keathley was arrested by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office on July 31 on an indictment for “public indecency, solicitation of a minor, and indecent exposure.”
Overton County News
Austin Peay coach pleads guilty to theft
Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released an investigation involving Douglas Molnar, who served as Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) Head Track and Field and Cross Country coach from September 2004 until June 2019. Investigators determined that Molnar misappropriated APSU funds totaling at least $30,600.45. The vast majority of the...
Tennessee teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic clears after wreck on Riverside Drive
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck on Riverside Drive near Gary Mathews Automotive has traffic backed up. At 5:10 p.m., southbound traffic was backed up past Commerce Street. This article will be updated.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power outages down to single-digits in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Power outages have taken out traffic signals up and down Trenton Road, according to emergency dispatch. The storm has caused over 500 power outages for CDE Lightband, mainly in north Clarksville. The Trenton Road traffic signals are out at 101st Airborne Division Parkway, at...
Lawsuit filed on behalf of six Tenn. children born opioid-dependent
A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of six children in Davidson County who were born dependent on opioids as a result of "in utero exposure".
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
