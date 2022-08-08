ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Academy celebrates opening day for new school year | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Academy celebrated the first half-day of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday. The school’s faculty and staff, along with cheerleaders and the school’s Cougar mascot, welcomed students as they were dropped off by the families. Head of School Jennifer Hinote shared...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Meet employers from 34 companies at Mega Job Fair

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you ready to get back to work, but you don’t know where to start? Are you looking for a better job, with better pay or benefits? You can find all of that at the third Mega Job Fair. Brought to you by...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU recognizes outstanding professors with 2022 Faculty Awards

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Aug. 8, Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari honored several outstanding faculty members during an awards ceremony in the Mabry Concert Hall. The University’s top faculty honor, the APSU National Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award, was presented to Dr. Amy Hamlin, professor of nursing....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Medical Direct Care joins Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Medical Direct Care cut a ribbon Wednesday as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Gregory Fryer said they are a wellness center, and as a doctor he is a total body and mind integrated specialist. “That means that we...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive

Without Davidson County Community Corrections, Brandon “Lane” Gomez figures he’d be in prison or dead. The 37-year-old Nashville man was strung out on heroin and fentanyl for about a decade, arrested for felony theft to feed his habit 43 times and convicted 28 times when – fortunately, he says – a judge gave him the […] The post Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

High school football jamborees begin this weekend in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The regular season for the 2022 football season is set to begin next week. As each team in Montgomery County continues to prepare for their opening day matchup, they have the chance to showcase their skills for the Clarksville community on Friday, Aug. 12.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Indictment Alleges Robertson Teacher Exposed Himself At School

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Greenbrier Middle School Teacher has been suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct on school property. According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old John Nolan Keathley was arrested following an investigation that began in March of 2022. The case was presented to the Robertson County Grand Jury in July and a sealed capias was issued. Keathley was arrested by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office on July 31 on an indictment for “public indecency, solicitation of a minor, and indecent exposure.”
GREENBRIER, TN
Overton County News

Austin Peay coach pleads guilty to theft

Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released an investigation involving Douglas Molnar, who served as Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) Head Track and Field and Cross Country coach from September 2004 until June 2019. Investigators determined that Molnar misappropriated APSU funds totaling at least $30,600.45. The vast majority of the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try

Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Power outages down to single-digits in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Power outages have taken out traffic signals up and down Trenton Road, according to emergency dispatch. The storm has caused over 500 power outages for CDE Lightband, mainly in north Clarksville. The Trenton Road traffic signals are out at 101st Airborne Division Parkway, at...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

