Elba, AL

Woodland Grove Baptist Church to celebrate Homecoming

Woodland Grove Baptist Church, located at 164 County Rd. 235, Elba, Ala., will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 14. Special singing begins at 10:30 a.m. with Walter Williams, of Dothan, as the featured singer. The message will be delivered by Dr. John Granger, beginning at 11 a.m. Lunch will be...
Notice to Creditors - Estate of Edna Lou Knight Farris

CASE NO: PC-22-052 TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary were granted the 26th day of July, 2022, to Karon Farris Jewell as Executrix of the Estate of Edna Lou Knight Farris, deceased, who departed this life on the 2nd day of June, 2022, by the Hon. Jodee Thompson, Judge of Probate.
Elba Public Hearing Notice - Scott's Food Mart

I, Scott’s Food Mart, have made application to the City of Elba for a Liquor, Beer, and Wine license (off) premises consumption at this location, 632 N. Claxton Avenue, Elba, AL 36323. A public hearing will be held by the City Council prior to their regular meeting in the Council Chamber at Elba City Hall beginning at 5:15 p.m., Monday, September 12, 2022.
Coffee County BOE approves new District Strategic Plan

Coffee County Board of Education members met Thursday evening, Aug. 4 for a work session and then monthly board meeting and a District Strategic Plan was discussed heavily before approval. The approximate 30-minute workshop prior to the board meeting focused solely on the District Strategic Plan where district administrators presented...
