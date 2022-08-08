Read full article on original website
Related
elba-clipper.com
Woodland Grove Baptist Church to celebrate Homecoming
Woodland Grove Baptist Church, located at 164 County Rd. 235, Elba, Ala., will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 14. Special singing begins at 10:30 a.m. with Walter Williams, of Dothan, as the featured singer. The message will be delivered by Dr. John Granger, beginning at 11 a.m. Lunch will be...
elba-clipper.com
Notice to Creditors - Estate of Edna Lou Knight Farris
CASE NO: PC-22-052 TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary were granted the 26th day of July, 2022, to Karon Farris Jewell as Executrix of the Estate of Edna Lou Knight Farris, deceased, who departed this life on the 2nd day of June, 2022, by the Hon. Jodee Thompson, Judge of Probate.
elba-clipper.com
Elba Public Hearing Notice - Scott's Food Mart
I, Scott’s Food Mart, have made application to the City of Elba for a Liquor, Beer, and Wine license (off) premises consumption at this location, 632 N. Claxton Avenue, Elba, AL 36323. A public hearing will be held by the City Council prior to their regular meeting in the Council Chamber at Elba City Hall beginning at 5:15 p.m., Monday, September 12, 2022.
elba-clipper.com
Mayor expresses disappointment Elba not chosen for South Central Mental Health diversion center
Elba Mayor Tom Maddox delivered the bad news Monday evening, Aug. 8, to council members that the vote for the South Central Mental Health diversion center facility did not go the way Elba had hoped. The South Central Mental Health board met Thursday, July 28, and following presentations from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elba-clipper.com
Inexperience is big question mark for 2022 Elba Tigers as season opener draws near
Area high school football fans don’t really know what to expect from the Elba Tigers this season on the gridiron. On one hand, the Tigers posted a 10-2 record and won a region title a year ago in Class 2A. So, the move down to Class 1A could mean the Tigers will be a contender in the 1A ranks.
elba-clipper.com
Coffee County BOE approves new District Strategic Plan
Coffee County Board of Education members met Thursday evening, Aug. 4 for a work session and then monthly board meeting and a District Strategic Plan was discussed heavily before approval. The approximate 30-minute workshop prior to the board meeting focused solely on the District Strategic Plan where district administrators presented...
Comments / 0