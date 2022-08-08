ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Here's why the public owns Trump's presidential records

That former President Donald Trump apparently tried to hold documents from his presidency away from the National Archives is completely unprecedented. As to why the public owns presidential documents, it's a relatively recent development that has roots in Watergate.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy