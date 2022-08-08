Read full article on original website
Olivia Wilde Slams Ex Jason Sudeikis For “Embarrassing” Custody Papers Incident in Court Documents
Watch: See Olivia Wilde Receive a Confidential Envelope While on Stage. Olivia Wilde is calling out her ex Jason Sudeikis. Four months after the actress was awkwardly served with custody papers while on stage at a live event, Olivia has accused her former fiancé of intentionally trying to "embarrass" and "threaten" her.
Ian Ziering and More Stars Send Support to Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse Amid Coma
Watch: Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma. Amid her health battle, Denise Dowse is receiving an outpouring of well wishes. On Aug. 7, Denise's sister, Tracey Dowse, shared the heartbreaking news that the Insecure actress was hospitalized and in a coma following a severe case of meningitis. After sharing the news, fans and co-stars expressed their support for the actress' recovery.
Oscar Isaac Explains His Viral Red Carpet Moment With Jessica Chastain
Watch: How Oscar Isaac "Immersed" Himself in Moon Knight Aesthetic. Oscar Isaac's explanation for that viral red carpet PDA moment with Jessica Chastain is simple—and squeamish: They're worms!. Last September, the Scenes From a Marriage co-stars showcased their major chemistry at the event while promoting their HBO limited series....
Amanda Seyfried Wishes Intimacy Coordinators Were Present Earlier in Her Career
Watch: Amanda Seyfried Shares the LIE That TRAUMATIZED Her. Amanda Seyfried looks back at the early days of her career much differently now. The 36-year-old actress, who was nominated for an Emmy this year for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout, recognizes how she sacrificed privacy for the sake of making those around her happy.
Lori Harvey Shares Her Dating "Red Flag" Following Michael B. Jordan Split
Watch: Michael B. Jordan ERASES Lori Harvey From His Instagram. Lori Harvey is a woman who knows what she wants. The model, who broke up with Michael B. Jordan earlier this year, got candid about her approach to dating during a conversation with longtime friend Teyana Taylor. While appearing on the latest installment of the YouTube series Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, the 25-year-old shared some of the things she avoids when it comes to finding a partner.
Could a Certain Bling Empire Star Be Joining RHOBH? Crystal Kung Minkoff Says..
Watch: Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals IF She'd Return for More RHOBH. There's no such thing as too much bling in Beverly Hills. E! News caught up with Crystal Kung Minkoff at Tessa Hilton's Malibu baby shower earlier this week, and upon running into her close friend and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member couldn't help but admit that Christine would make an "awesome" addition to the Bravo series (fun fact, she actually almost joined the show in season four).
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into Birthday Celebration With Stormi and Sisters Kendall and Kim
On Aug. 10, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside her 25th birthday celebration with daughter Stormi, 4, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The TikTok video captioned, "its my birthdayyyyyy," starts off with the Kylie Cosmetics founder standing in front of...
Anne Heche’s New Lifetime Movie Will Still Air Despite Actress’ Hospitalization
Anne Heche's upcoming Lifetime movie is still a go. After the 53-year-old actress was involved in a horrifying car crash on Aug. 5, which has left her in "extreme critical condition," the network announced her movie Girl in Room 13 will still premiere as scheduled in September. "As many of...
The Summer I Turned Pretty's Minnie Mills Shares How The Show Turned Her into a Huge Swiftie
Watch: The Summer I Turned Pretty Star Minnie Mills Talks on-Set Pranks. Minnie Mills went from being a Taylor Swift newbie to a bona fide Swiftie on the set of The Summer I Turned Pretty. "I had not listened to much Taylor Swift before the show," the actress—who plays Shayla...
Kaley Cuoco says she started therapy to deal with her divorce: ‘It was a dark time’
Kaley Cuoco has said she started therapy after going through her divorce from Karl Cook.The actor, who was married to Cook from 2018 to 2021, began to seek professional help when her character on The Flight Attendant also hit rock bottom during season two.“Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time,” the 36-year-old told Variety.“I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A...
Travis Barker Says He’s “Impregnating” the Crowd at Machine Gun Kelly’s Show
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day. Travis Barker is back on the road and has some, err, interesting feelings about being on stage tonight. The Blink-182 musician isn't holding back the extent of his excitement about performing with Machine Gun Kelly at his Aug. 10 concert in Missouri. On his Twitter, Travis wrote, "I'm impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight."
Taylor Swift Says She Had Never Heard of 3LW Before "Shake It Off" Lawsuit
Watch: Taylor Swift Responds to Shake It Off Copyright Lawsuit. Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift is defending herself against plagiarism allegations. The singer recently responded to a 2017 copyright lawsuit filed by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who claimed Swift had lifted lyrics from the 3LW song "Playas Don' Play," which they penned, for her 2014 smash hit "Shake It Off." Per court documents obtained by E! News, Swift refuted the accusation by writing in a declaration dated Aug. 6, "The lyrics to 'Shake It Off' were written entirely by me."
Melanie Lynskey Says a Psychic Predicted Yellowjackets Would be a Hit
Watch: Melanie Lynskey on Crystal Kung Minkoff's "Brave" Eating Disorder Discussion. The success of Yellowjackets came as a surprise to nearly everybody—but not Melanie Lynskey!. Lynskey, who was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Shauna on the first season of the breakout Showtime drama, was made aware...
Why Sarah Niles Thinks Ted Lasso Fans Were Wary of Her Character Dr. Sharon
Watch: Will Ted Lasso Come to an End After Season 3?. Sarah Niles is challenging people's perceptions of therapists and other mental health professionals. In season two of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Niles plays the well-meaning but quiet sports therapist Dr. Sharon, who comes in to help the AFC Richmond players overcome their doubts. While her presence offers comfort to the team, it unsettles Ted (Jason Sudeikis).
Kim Kardashian Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Taking a Shot at Kylie Jenner's Birthday
It looks like Kim Kardashian couldn't keep up during Kylie Jenner's birthday celebrations. On Aug. 10, the SKIMS founder was amongst friends and family at a dinner party aboard a private yacht to fête the Kylie Cosmetics mogul turning 25. In a TikTok video documenting the evening, Kim—who typically doesn't drink alcohol—decided to let her hair down and indulge in an adult beverage, asking the group, "Does someone have a shot I can take?"
Hulu's The Dropout Initially Ended With Elizabeth Holmes at Burning Man
It's hard to imagine Elizabeth Holmes draped in glow sticks—but The Dropout nearly gave it to us. In the Hulu limited series, Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes, the bio-tech entrepreneur and founder of Theranos who was found guilty on four counts of fraud in January 2022. While The Dropout,...
Javon Walton Reveals What He Knows About Ashtray's Fate on Euphoria
Watch: Javon Walton Saves the World With Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan. Have fans really seen the last of Ashtray on Euphoria? Even Ashtray himself doesn't know. After the fan-favorite character seemingly met a grim end on the show's season two finale, actor Javon "Wanna" Walton chatted about Ashtray's fate on the HBO drama.
Florence Pugh Teases Chilling New Footage of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling Movie
Watch: Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED! Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED!. Don't worry, darling: Florence Pugh is here to with another look at Olivia Wilde's highly anticipated movie. On Aug. 11, the British actress—who stars opposite of Harry Styles in the upcoming...
Stranger Things’ Casting Director Reveals How the Cast Secured Their Roles
Watch: Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know. The actors on Stranger Things are household names now—but it all started with a first audition. When the Netflix sci-fi series started in 2016, nobody had ever heard of Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down sounded like a pineapple dessert. For casting director Carmen Cuba, the process of finding the right actors to inhibit the roles was a monumental task. Cuba and series creators Matt and Ross Duffer knew that the show needed some heavyweight child actors, so she knew approaching unknowns wasn't going to cut it.
Inside the Farm-Themed Birthday Party Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Threw for Daughter Lyla
Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's daughter recently turned 2 years old, and her parents marked the occasion with a farm-themed birthday party. Sharing a video from the celebration on Aug. 9, Katherine noted she had "so much fun celebrating my...
