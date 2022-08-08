WATCH: Baylor’s Abram Smith Making Noise for Saints

Former undrafted BU running back is gearing up for his rookie NFL season with New Orleans

From going undrafted to making an NFL roster has former Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith ready to prove to doubters that he belongs in the league.

Now donning black and gold, the 23-year-old running back will hope to make his professional debut for the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Sports reporter Corey Rholdon recently posted a video on Twitter discussing the Saints' latest signing of Smith.

Smith, a 5-11, 221-pound running back out of Abilene, Texas, set Baylor’s single-season rushing record with 1,621 yards as a senior for the Bears in 2021. He also set the program’s single-season record with nine 100-yard rushing games.

In addition, Smith was on the All-Big 12 Second Team, awarded Honorable Mention Offensive Player of the Year, and named to Dave Campbell's Texas Football's All-Texas First Team as a senior.

His 1,621 rushing yards in 2021 led the Big 12 Conference and was good for fifth nationally.

Smith appeared in 42 games for the Bears over his four years in Waco, Texas, garnering 1,647 rushing yards on 269 carries with 13 touchdowns along with 78 receiving yards on 14 receptions.

Late in the 2020 season, he also earned a starting spot at linebacker. Through eight games as a linebacker, Smith compiled 48 tackles (31 solo), five tackles for loss and one sack.

