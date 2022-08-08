ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner needs hip surgery, will miss upcoming season

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner will require hip surgery and is expected to miss the upcoming season, the team said Thursday. The 31-year-old Lehner, who will likely spend the entire 2022-23 season on long-term injured reserve, has three years remaining on a contract that carries a $5 million annual cap hit. The team said no timeline for his recovery has been determined yet.
NHL
Fox News

NBA to retire No. 6 league-wide in honor of legend Bill Russell

The NBA on Thursday announced that it will be retiring the No. 6 jersey league-wide in honor of Bill Russell, who died July 31 at the age of 88. "Bill Russell's unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill's transcendent career will always be recognized."
NBA
