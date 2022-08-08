The NBA on Thursday announced that it will be retiring the No. 6 jersey league-wide in honor of Bill Russell, who died July 31 at the age of 88. "Bill Russell's unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill's transcendent career will always be recognized."

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO