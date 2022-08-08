Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
  • Ashton Kutcher said he lost his ability to walk and see for nearly a year after being diagnosed with vasculitis.
  • Vasculitis is an autoimmune disorder caused by inflammation to blood vessels.
  • Researchers are still studying the underlying cause of vasculitis, but certain infections and toxins might play a role.

Ashton Kutcher lost his ability to walk, as well as his sense of hearing and his vision for almost a year after he was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder vasculitis.

The 44-year-old actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."

Vasculitis is a rare autoimmune disorder that can lead to inflamed blood cells and damaged organs and tissues.

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," Kutcher said in the clip. "It took me like a year to build it all back up. You don't really appreciate it until it's gone."

Researchers are still studying the underlying cause of vasculitis

There are several types of vasculitis, and they can affect small, medium-sized, and large blood vessels. All types of vasculitis are rare, according to Mayo Clinic . Kutcher did not specify which type of vasculitis he was diagnosed with.

When vessels are inflamed, it can slow or obstruct the flow of blood throughout the body. This obstruction in blood flow can cause nearby tissues can die or vessels to rupture and cause internal bleeding.

The condition can have several different causes. A person might get a bacterial or viral infection in their blood vessel walls, which causes white blood cells to damage the walls as it wards off the illness, according to Mayo Clinic. These types of infections include hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

Other forms of vasculitis might be due to allergic reactions or hypersensitivity to medications, drugs, or toxins, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders .

Symptoms of vasculitis vary depending on which type of blood vessels are affected and where in the body it occurs. Giant cell arteritis is a form of vasculitis that typically impacts arteries near the temples, causing vision loss, severe headaches, and unintended weight loss.

Vasculitis can impact all types of people, but certain risk factors occur depending on the type of the vasculitis. Giant cell arteritis tends to occur in people over 50, according to Mayo Clinic. Smoking and using cocaine can increase the risk of other types of vasculitis.

Comments / 633

xXangie_the_14thXx
3d ago

My daughter had vasculitis and was in a wheelchair and barely able to walk. This happened years ago when she was a child, and lasted about a month, but it was very scary how it suddenly presented itself and we had to go to several hospitals before she could get a proper diagnosis.

Reply(91)
143
Manuel Ochoa
3d ago

What a terrible news. such a young man on the top on his career. I've noticed that he has not done any new movies nor TV shows. I hope he gets better. Let's pray for his quick recovery. Our prayers are with him. 🙏🙏🙏

Reply(13)
128
Heather Smalley
3d ago

I have three friends with diagnosed chronic autoimmune urticaria vasculitus post vaccine. Confirmed reaction and npw have medical waivers.

Reply(42)
65
