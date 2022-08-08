It’s no secret that the rising gas prices in the U.S. and climate concerns have made many people curious about electric vehicles (EVs). EVs rely on electric motors and require no gasoline to run, instead fueling up at charging stations. On the other hand, hybrid models are mostly gas-powered but have a small electric motor that turns off when coasting or at a standstill. This motor is charged when the driver applies the brakes, and they cost much less than EVs.

