Dyersville, IA

‘Field of Dreams’ site closes to prepare for MLB’s Cubs vs. Reds game

By Kelly Maricle
 3 days ago

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville is now closed to tourists as crews prepare for a majorly busy week.

Thursday, Major League Baseball brings the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds to the storied location. The game won’t be played on the field from the movie, but instead on a diamond specially built by the MLB adjacent to the field.

100 kids received free bikes at back-to-school event

Last summer, the first MLB game at the site featured a spectacle involving stars from the original 1989 movie, like Kevin Costner. The game itself was a showstopper between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees that ended in a walk-off homerun, giving the White Sox a 9-8 victory.

The game was MLB’s most-watched regular-season game in 16 years , attracting more than 5.9 million viewers.

Tickets are sold out for this year’s game. Fox is broadcasting the game nationally, with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m.

A minor league match-up between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad City River Bandits is being played at the site Tuesday. It is also a sell-out.

Daily Mail

'If you build it, they will come': Baseball fans flock to tiny Dyersville, Iowa for annual Field of Dreams MLB game, with Chicago Cubs taking on the Reds in picturesque cornfield made famous by iconic 1989 movie

Major League Baseball played its highly-anticipated Field of Dreams game in tiny Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, as the Chicago Cubs took on the Cincinnati Reds. The game has become a fans' favorite after MLB made the decision to host a game on the field inspired by the beloved movie 'Field of Dreams', released in 1989.
DYERSVILLE, IA
