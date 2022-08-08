ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland extends cooling center hours Monday night

By Jordan Unger
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The City of Cleveland is extending hours at several recreation centers so residents can keep cool Monday night.

The following cooling centers will be open until 10 p.m.:

The sites are :

  • Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
  • Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 16300 Lakeshore Blvd
  • Halloran Skating Rink
    • 3550 W. 117 th Street
  • Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 6250 St. Clair Ave.
  • Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 6301 Lorain Ave.
  • Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 1380 E. 32 nd Street
  • Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 15401 Miles Ave.
  • Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 680 E. 113 th Street
  • Hamilton Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 13200 Kinsman Ave.
  • Stella Walsh Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 7345 Broadway Ave.

It was hot and muggy Monday with temperatures in the high 80s. Keep up with the latest forecast here .

