Cleveland extends cooling center hours Monday night
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The City of Cleveland is extending hours at several recreation centers so residents can keep cool Monday night.
The following cooling centers will be open until 10 p.m.:
The sites are :
- Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
- 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
- Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
- 16300 Lakeshore Blvd
- Halloran Skating Rink
- 3550 W. 117 th Street
- Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
- 6250 St. Clair Ave.
- Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
- 6301 Lorain Ave.
- Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
- 1380 E. 32 nd Street
- Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
- 15401 Miles Ave.
- Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
- 680 E. 113 th Street
- Hamilton Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
- 13200 Kinsman Ave.
- Stella Walsh Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
- 7345 Broadway Ave.
It was hot and muggy Monday with temperatures in the high 80s.

