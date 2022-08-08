ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Monroe County’s Regional Traffic Operations Center to be renamed in honor of late Director of Transportaion

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Monday, Monroe County Officials renamed the Regional Traffic Operations Center in honor of James R. Pond, the late Director of Transportation of Monroe County.

The Regional Traffic Operations Center will be known as the James R. Pond Regional Traffic Operations Center.

Pond served as a member of the Department of Transportation for over 20 years. He was first a Senior Traffic Engineer of the Department and was eventually named Director in 2021 by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

“Infrastructure is a key pillar — an area of focus of my administration — to Bring Monroe Back. Jim
understood the importance of providing our residents with a transportation system that enhances
community growth and quality of life. The James R. Pond Regional Traffic Center will stand to honor
Jim’s legacy.”

WHEC TV-10

Rochester firefighter: Party mocked Juneteenth and county leaders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — At a conference outside of City Hall, Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones said his captain took him to a party that mocked Juneteenth and county leaders. Nate McMurray, the attorney for Jones, said that someone at the party was impersonating County Legislature Rachel Barnhart acting in...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate scene on Child Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of an investigation along Child Street near Jay Street in Rochester. Officers were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

State Police Looking For Missing Ontario County Woman

New York State Police are looking for a missing Ontario County woman. 30-year old Ashley Corso of Naples was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police at 585-398-4100.
