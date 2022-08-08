Monroe County’s Regional Traffic Operations Center to be renamed in honor of late Director of Transportaion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Monday, Monroe County Officials renamed the Regional Traffic Operations Center in honor of James R. Pond, the late Director of Transportation of Monroe County.

The Regional Traffic Operations Center will be known as the James R. Pond Regional Traffic Operations Center.

Pond served as a member of the Department of Transportation for over 20 years. He was first a Senior Traffic Engineer of the Department and was eventually named Director in 2021 by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

“Infrastructure is a key pillar — an area of focus of my administration — to Bring Monroe Back. Jim

understood the importance of providing our residents with a transportation system that enhances

community growth and quality of life. The James R. Pond Regional Traffic Center will stand to honor

Jim’s legacy.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.