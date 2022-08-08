Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Eddie Izzard shares unexpected way she decided to announce use of she/her pronouns
Eddie Izzard has shared the unexpected way she decided to reveal she had changed her pronouns to she/her.In December 2020, Izzard appeared on Sky Arts series Portrait Artist of the Year, in which the show’s host Stephen Mangan and contestants referred to Izzard using feminine pronouns.According to Izzard, she had been asked by artists featured on the series if she preferred to be called he/him or she/her, having not been widely acknowledged as the latter.“I didn’t change my pronouns – I was thinking of changing them,” Izzard, 60, said on podcast My Seven Wonders with Clive Anderson.Izzard, who described...
Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Cara Delevingne, Yvette Nicole Brown
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. -- American painter Abbott Thayer, credited with noting camouflage in the animal world, in 1849. -- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote "America the Beautiful," in 1859. -- Moviemaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881. --...
What new movies are playing this week? Diane Keaton's 'Mack & Rita,' Jamie Foxx's 'Day Shift'
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Diane Keaton gets body-switch in 'Mack & Rita,' Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in Netflix's 'Day Shift.'
'Girl Picture' cast celebrates 'imperfect' teenage characters
LOS ANGELES Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The cast of Finnish drama Girl Picture, opening Friday in the United States, said the film depicts imperfect characters. In the film, Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen and Linnea Leino play teenagers in high school who experience complicated romantic relationships. "Imperfections are beautiful," Kauhanen, 23,...
