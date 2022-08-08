Read full article on original website
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
Several Arkansas counties dropped from burn bans and fire danger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas continues to see improvements in drought conditions and fire danger. The extremely dry weather we saw in June and July appears to be behind us. Last week much of Arkansas got heavy rain. This week the stormy pattern continues. Many locations saw a good soaking Monday with localized rain totals near 3″.
Two Louisiana authors to be featured at the National Book Festival
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana has selected books by Louisiana authors to feature in the 2022 National Book Festival. A book for both youth books and adult books were selected. The youth book that was selected was...
What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 gets daily calls and complaints from renters about housing problems across Acadiana. But what rights do tenants actually have in Louisiana? News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords. Marc Roark is the...
Scattered storms return Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will have another round of scattered thunderstorms today, and some storms could develop this morning. The rain will keep our temperatures below average for a few more days. Storms expected by the late morning and afternoon: We did break a rainfall record in Texarkana...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lester Ray Moody was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 49 near Cypress on Wednesday morning after an NPSO detective spotted him at a nearby business and called for backup.
Texas DPS: Social media companies underreporting potential threats
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas law enforcement may be left in the dark about people making threats online that target schools. Dale Avant, chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, revealed those types of threats are under-reported Monday at the Texas Capitol. Avant eluded...
Scattered storms today, dry weekend weather
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue today, but there will be a downturn in the coverage and intensity of the rainfall. We will likely dry out this weekend, but it’s looking promising that more rain is on the way next week. Sunrise...
Gov. Edwards to advance La.’s economic interests in Netherlands, France trip
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards is leading a delegation on water management and economic development on a trip to France and the Netherlands, according to the governor’s office. Edwards will get a firsthand look at the Netherlands’ flood control infrastructure. The governor’s office said...
Louisiana Becoming REAL ID Ready New Year
By May 3rd of 2023, If you do not have a valid REAL ID or federal documents at TSA Checkpoint, you will not be allowed on aircraft. La. Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments in Perkins …. Drier weather returns with a warming trend. Analysis: Beto O’Rourke drops ‘F-bomb’ in...
Some NWLA burn bans lifted after much needed rain
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two parishes in Northwest Louisiana lifted their burn bans on Thursday after recent rainfall improved dry conditions in the area. Natchitoches Parish and Bossier Parish officials announced that the bans are no longer necessary. Recent rainfall totals and projected forecasts for more rain have reduced the risk of wildfires. Officials encourage the public to remain cautious when burning.
Drier weather returns with a warming trend
News Your Local Election HQ Video ▶️ Weather Sports KTALcares Loving Living Local About Us Jobs. La. Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments in Perkins …. Analysis: Beto O’Rourke drops ‘F-bomb’ in confrontation …. $65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; …. Entergy...
Entergy partners with United Way to offer $150 utility bill credit
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Entergy announced this morning they are partnering with Louisiana United Way offices to offer a one-time $150 credit toward your residential utility bill, if you qualify. The application process for the credit is set to start Aug. 17, according to a press release. “To...
Analysis: Beto O’Rourke drops ‘F-bomb’ in confrontation with heckler over gun control
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democratic candidate for Texas governor, Beto O’Rourke, dropped an ‘F-Bomb’ this week during a passionate rebuttal of a protester at one of his campaign events. “Now, 11 weeks since we lost 19 kids and their two teachers, shot to death with a weapon...
Legislature begins special session related to income tax cuts
The Arkansas State Legislature gathered Tuesday morning to begin its special session related to income tax cuts. Proposed legislation advanced through committee Tuesday.
