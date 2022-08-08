ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Several Arkansas counties dropped from burn bans and fire danger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas continues to see improvements in drought conditions and fire danger. The extremely dry weather we saw in June and July appears to be behind us. Last week much of Arkansas got heavy rain. This week the stormy pattern continues. Many locations saw a good soaking Monday with localized rain totals near 3″.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTAL

What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 gets daily calls and complaints from renters about housing problems across Acadiana. But what rights do tenants actually have in Louisiana? News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords. Marc Roark is the...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arkansas Vaccines
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
KTAL

Scattered storms return Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will have another round of scattered thunderstorms today, and some storms could develop this morning. The rain will keep our temperatures below average for a few more days. Storms expected by the late morning and afternoon: We did break a rainfall record in Texarkana...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lester Ray Moody was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 49 near Cypress on Wednesday morning after an NPSO detective spotted him at a nearby business and called for backup.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Texas DPS: Social media companies underreporting potential threats

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas law enforcement may be left in the dark about people making threats online that target schools. Dale Avant, chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, revealed those types of threats are under-reported Monday at the Texas Capitol. Avant eluded...
TEXAS STATE
KTAL

Scattered storms today, dry weekend weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue today, but there will be a downturn in the coverage and intensity of the rainfall. We will likely dry out this weekend, but it’s looking promising that more rain is on the way next week. Sunrise...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#Adh
KTAL

Louisiana Becoming REAL ID Ready New Year

By May 3rd of 2023, If you do not have a valid REAL ID or federal documents at TSA Checkpoint, you will not be allowed on aircraft. La. Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments in Perkins …. Drier weather returns with a warming trend. Analysis: Beto O’Rourke drops ‘F-bomb’ in...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Some NWLA burn bans lifted after much needed rain

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two parishes in Northwest Louisiana lifted their burn bans on Thursday after recent rainfall improved dry conditions in the area. Natchitoches Parish and Bossier Parish officials announced that the bans are no longer necessary. Recent rainfall totals and projected forecasts for more rain have reduced the risk of wildfires. Officials encourage the public to remain cautious when burning.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Drier weather returns with a warming trend

News Your Local Election HQ Video ▶️ Weather Sports KTALcares Loving Living Local About Us Jobs. La. Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments in Perkins …. Analysis: Beto O’Rourke drops ‘F-bomb’ in confrontation …. $65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; …. Entergy...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KTAL

Entergy partners with United Way to offer $150 utility bill credit

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Entergy announced this morning they are partnering with Louisiana United Way offices to offer a one-time $150 credit toward your residential utility bill, if you qualify. The application process for the credit is set to start Aug. 17, according to a press release. “To...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy