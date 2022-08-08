Read full article on original website
Related
China Tourism seeks $2.16 billion in Hong Kong's biggest listing so far in 2022 - term sheet
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp is aiming to raise up to $2.16 billion through a new listing in Hong Kong, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters, in what will be the largest share sale in the city so far this year.
Asian shares mixed after new signs of cooling inflation
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed Friday in Asia after a muddled day on Wall Street, where benchmarks meandered following another encouraging report about inflation. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.6%, catching up on gains after being closed Thursday for a holiday. Hong Kong and Seoul also advanced, while Shanghai and Sydney declined. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices fell. Markets got a boost Thursday after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected last month. That came a day after a cooler-than-expected reading on inflation at the consumer level which raised hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive about raising interest rates than feared. Inflation is still painfully high and the economy has given false signals before that relief was on the way only for investors to have the rug pulled out from underneath them. Some Fed officials also made comments after Wednesday’s inflation report suggesting their battle against rising prices is far from over.
Flutter first-half earnings fall 20%, expects full-year turnaround
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Flutter posted a 20% fall in first-half earnings but expects to finish the year ahead of 2021 excluding an expected final year of losses in its fast growing U.S. business, the world’s largest online betting firm said on Friday.
UK economy contracted in second quarter amid cost of living crisis – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as economists brace for long UK recession
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK economy shrank by 0.1% in three months to June as recession fears grow
British gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 per cent in the three months to the end of June, amid warnings of an imminent recession, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The drop followed a 0.8 per cent rise in GDP in the first quarter of the year. The ONS’ latest figures show that the service sector has been particularly badly hit, dropping by 0.4 per cent in the second quarter. A significant proportion of this fall came in health and social work, as less money was spent on the fight against Covid-19.Darren Morgan, ONS’ director of economic statistics, said:...
Chery Fully Embarks on the New Energy Layout
ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- So far, Chery has established a research and development system covering six research and development centers in North America, Europe and Shanghai. It has applied more than 23000 patents and authorized more than 14000 patents (of which the invention patent accounts for 1/3). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005012/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0