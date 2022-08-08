(Moorhead MN-) Demonstrators have followed a Moorhead abortion clinic across the river from Fargo, North Dakota. A small group gathered outside the new location of the Red River Women's Clinic last Thursday to pray. The clinic plans to move into the space in the 300 block of Highway 75 North soon. The move from Fargo was prompted by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which trigger a North Dakota law banning abortion. The ban is set to take effect on August 26th after a lawsuit delayed its enactment. State Representative Tim Miller is also Executive Director of PLAM Action, and says his group is leading a coalition of area citizens and churches to keep the clinic from opening at its new location...

