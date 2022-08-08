Read full article on original website
Roers announces development plans for downtown Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead’s downtown area is set to get a new look. Roers is partnering with JLG Architects and Stantec on the Downtown Moorhead Development project. They say the project could be upwards of nine city blocks, taking over the location where the Moorhead Center Mall...
$1.5 Million Grant To Study Replacing Former Toll Bridge in North Fargo/Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.”. A $1.5 million dollar federal grant has been awarded to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
Fargo houses test hemp as new construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12-foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the […]
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
Governor Burgum joins other elected officials in breaking ground for new FM Area Diversion Project
(Fargo, ND) -- Ground breaking happened in Argusville Tuesday for what is expected to be the most ambitious infrastructure project ever in the region. "With the protection for the entire metro area it's going to save tens of millions of dollars annually because of all these family members are going to have like a giant insurance break," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The operator of North Dakota's only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it's likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there.Red River Women's Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block a trigger law in North Dakota that, as in many other states, was set to go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent establishing a nationwide right to abortion. But owner Tammi Kromenaker, with the aid of some $1 million in donations, worked...
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
Fargo seeing people throwing out recyclables
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo city officials are noticing people are leaving recyclable items in garbage bins instead of their rightful place. The Recycling Coordinator for the City, Jen Pickett, says the most common items she finds in garbage bins are cardboard. She says those that do not have...
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
Fargo Walmart employee rewarded for helping catch credit card fraud operation
FARGO (KFGO) – A Walmart employee has been awarded a Letter of Recognition by the Fargo Police Department for tipping authorities about a theft in progress. Travis Roerich, an action protection manager for Walmart in Fargo contacted police when he spotted four people making suspicious transactions that based on his experience, looked consistent with credit card fraud.
Bus driver shortages cause several route changes for Moorhead students
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Changes are coming to the way students in Moorhead will get to and from school this year as the district continues to battle severe bus driver shortages. Moorhead Area Public Schools says its down 14 drivers, and officials say despite their best recruiting efforts,...
Miller: Prayers and protests will continue at Moorhead abortion clinic
(Moorhead MN-) Demonstrators have followed a Moorhead abortion clinic across the river from Fargo, North Dakota. A small group gathered outside the new location of the Red River Women's Clinic last Thursday to pray. The clinic plans to move into the space in the 300 block of Highway 75 North soon. The move from Fargo was prompted by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which trigger a North Dakota law banning abortion. The ban is set to take effect on August 26th after a lawsuit delayed its enactment. State Representative Tim Miller is also Executive Director of PLAM Action, and says his group is leading a coalition of area citizens and churches to keep the clinic from opening at its new location...
Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department, have brought charges against a resident of Cass County for committing insurance fraud. Officials say 58-year-old Paul Joseph Baumler is being charged with one count of committing a fraudulent insurance...
Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes named to Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list
Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has been named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, recognizing the facility as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States. This is the first time Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has received the honor, ranking 17th out of 819 in...
Casselton man charged with serious insurance fraud claims
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man is facing serious insurance fraud charges after authorities say he faked claims of $34,000. 58-year-old Paul Baumler of Casselton is facing one charge of committing a fraudulent insurance act which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant fled on foot from Fargo police as they attempted to stop him late Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Main Avenue shortly. He headed east on the north side of Main. There was a large police presence and...
‘Definitely a problem here’: Drug overdoses on the rise in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While this past weekend’s three overdose deaths is a spike in the numbers, local leaders in Cass County are stating that it is a growing problem. Reminding the public there are resources available for those struggling with drug addiction. “We know that all...
Did You Lose This Pendant at WeFest?
A pendant was found in the VIP camping area at WeFest and now the search is on to find its owner. Katie Jasch from Detroit Lakes shared a post on August 4th on Facebook looking for the rightful owner of a pendant that she belives might contain the ashes of someone's loved one:
