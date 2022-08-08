Read full article on original website
The Natural
I'm really tired of hearing about his MVP's. He has won 4 of them and has a 1-4 playoff record during those MVP years. He himself said after his only SB win, Legends arcade in the playoffs. I Super Bowl and a 11-10 playoff record isn't very legendary!
