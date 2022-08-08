ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Votto shuts down retirement rumors with sweet message during Field of Dreams game (Video)

Joey Votto is one of baseball’s best ambassadors. On the field, on the mic, and on TikTok, he’s an utterly wonderful, joyful being. He’s also been in the majors for 16 seasons, and at 38 years old, he’s at the age when people start to wonder how much is left in the tank. His drop in power and comments about retirement had fans worrying that this would be his final season.
Harry Caray hologram at Field of Dreams game lights Cubs, MLB Twitter ablaze

While the MLB Field of Dreams game is full of nostalgia, having a Harry Caray hologram sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ was a bit much. One of the most beautiful things about the MLB Field of Dreams game is the efforts that the league and teams involved take to make it feel like a true throwback. The old uniforms, seeing Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. playing catch, and so much more fill fans and players alike with nostalgia.
