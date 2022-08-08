ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC
Accidents
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Hill, SC
WSOC Charlotte

2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say. According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. Troopers said a 1999 Nissan...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive. Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation

Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Missing person found dead in park

The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
CHEROKEE, NC
fox46.com

Reward increased to $11,000 in Tony’s Ice Cream arson case in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd....

