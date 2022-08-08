Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
1 dead, 2 flown to hospital after head-on crash in Chesterfield County, troopers say
JEFFERSON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Chesterfield County late Tuesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:08 p.m. on Kirkley Road near McMillan Road around four miles east of Jefferson. A Honda […]
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
Motorcyclist hit and killed by CDOT pickup in west Charlotte; no charges filed: CMPD
The fatal accident happened at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive.
Two arrested for threatening Rock Hill man, forcing him to drive to bank for cash
The incident happened at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along East Main Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox46.com
Police ask for more witnesses to come forward in fatal shooting, crash in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police and Lowell Police are asking for additional witnesses to come forward in a fatal shooting and crash from last week. The incident happened at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive. As police arrived at...
2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
WBTV
One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say. According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.
One dead in northwest Charlotte collision, Medic says
Paramedics say the collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. Troopers said a 1999 Nissan...
1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive. Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second […]
Police asking for help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles
Officials say the suspect recently broke into cars on Walls and Anderson Street in Gastonia.
fox46.com
Rock Hill man killed in motorcycle crash in York County: Coroner
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rock Hill man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in York County has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office. The fatal accident happened at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, along Lesslie Highway. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after trying to pass truck in no-passing zone in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a pickup truck in York County Sunday afternoon, troopers said. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Lesslie Highway near Sandra Lane, about half a mile east of Rock Hill. Investigators said a motorcycle was trying to pass a...
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation
Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
1 dead, another hurt after trailer’s tire blows on I-85 in north Charlotte, authorities say
CHARLOTTE — A man died and another person was hurt after the tire blew on a pickup truck’s trailer while it was driving in north Charlotte, authorities confirmed. The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Interstate 85 near Graham Street. Traffic in the northbound lanes slowed, creating a backup at least a mile long at 11:30 a.m.
WBTV
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
Smoky Mountain News
Missing person found dead in park
The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
fox46.com
Reward increased to $11,000 in Tony’s Ice Cream arson case in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd....
WBTV
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina mom is worried about strangers after a scary situation at a popular shopping center. She says she took her 3-year-old son inside of a store when strangers approached her and her son. The mother, Jillian Culp, put a long post on Facebook talking about the situation.
SLED announces charges against brother in Upstate girl's death
The brother of an Upstate teenager who died earlier this year, has now been charged in her death. As we previously reported, a 14 year old disabled girl died in Cherokee County April 11th.
Comments / 1