ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: August 11

Diane Suner captured this white ibis walking the shore on Lido Beach. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature...
SARASOTA, FL
mynews13.com

Venice's beaches are a top spot to search for sharks' teeth

VENICE, Fla. — This time of year, locals and out-of-town visitors alike pack Florida's beaches, with everyone taking in the natural beauty and the fun activities our coastal communities offer. However, if you're hunting for sharks' teeth, head down to the Venice area in Sarasota County to truly get the best bang for your buck!
VENICE, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Pizza in Sarasota

We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa Bay News Wire

Local REALTOR® Association Opens New Building in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (August 11, 2022) – On Friday, August 5, the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) celebrated the Grand Opening of a new office building in Bradenton, located at 2901 Manatee Ave West. This is a significant moment for the REALTOR® community, with many members familiar with this location, as it was once home to the former Manatee Association of REALTORS® before the merger with the Sarasota Association in 2015.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Longboat Observer

L'Ambiance condos sell for $6.75 million

A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Maurice Cunniffe and Carolyn Dursi Cunniffe, of Greenwich, Connecicut, sold their Units J-204 and K-205 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Joseph Kevin O’Donohue and Laura O’Donohue, of North Salem, New York, for $6.75 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 5,185 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.8 million in 2017.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Art#Australian#Hub Studios
Mysuncoast.com

Tropics are showing some signs of life!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical weather is still quiet today, with a weak wave in the Atlantic that has only a 10% chance of developing. But, conditions in the atmosphere could become more favorable for tropical development next week. As soon as we start getting the next storm or two, an active tropical year is still likely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
boatlyfe.com

11-Year-Old Struck by Lightning on a Boat

It’s any parent’s worst nightmare. Derek Stock, a prudent boater out of Tampa, was enjoying a fun-filled day on the water with his wife and two of his children when disaster struck. Just 100 feet from the boat ramp his 11-year-old son was struck by lightning. Thanks to life-saving CPR training, he was able to save his son. His mission now is to help other boaters avoid tragedy.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy