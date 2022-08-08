Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center mourns death of board of advisors member Olivia Newton-John
Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa released a statement Monday evening recognizing Newton-John for her work as a health care advocate.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 11
Diane Suner captured this white ibis walking the shore on Lido Beach. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature...
mynews13.com
Venice's beaches are a top spot to search for sharks' teeth
VENICE, Fla. — This time of year, locals and out-of-town visitors alike pack Florida's beaches, with everyone taking in the natural beauty and the fun activities our coastal communities offer. However, if you're hunting for sharks' teeth, head down to the Venice area in Sarasota County to truly get the best bang for your buck!
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Strange not to see my friend Paul’: Eagle 8 returns to Tampa Bay skies
For the first time since the sudden passing of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison, Eagle 8 HD returned to the Tampa Bay skies Wednesday for WFLA News Channel 8's morning newscasts.
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local REALTOR® Association Opens New Building in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (August 11, 2022) – On Friday, August 5, the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) celebrated the Grand Opening of a new office building in Bradenton, located at 2901 Manatee Ave West. This is a significant moment for the REALTOR® community, with many members familiar with this location, as it was once home to the former Manatee Association of REALTORS® before the merger with the Sarasota Association in 2015.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
RELATED PEOPLE
sarasotamagazine.com
Fiorella Italian Bistro Is a Creative Addition to Sarasota's Italian Food Scene
Fiorella Italian Bistro has opened on Tuttle Road, near Bee Ridge. Owner Francesco Giovannucci, who hails from the Abruzzo region of Italy, has been working on the concept since before the Covid-19 pandemic, but waited to open until things quieted down. "I like the fusion of French and Italian," says...
Longboat Observer
L'Ambiance condos sell for $6.75 million
A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Maurice Cunniffe and Carolyn Dursi Cunniffe, of Greenwich, Connecicut, sold their Units J-204 and K-205 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Joseph Kevin O’Donohue and Laura O’Donohue, of North Salem, New York, for $6.75 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 5,185 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.8 million in 2017.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice facility hosts Bloodhound training as Suncoast missing person cases increase
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Bloodhounds training and demonstrations were underway on Thursday at the Senior Friendship Centers in Venice. The training helps finding missing people, including the elderly who may have dementia or other issues and even young people who may be autistic. “If you don’t know what it’s like...
Sarasota deputies: Be careful with children’s first day of school photos
It may seem like an innocent thing, but safety experts and law enforcement are warning parents to think twice before doing so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Tropics are showing some signs of life!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical weather is still quiet today, with a weak wave in the Atlantic that has only a 10% chance of developing. But, conditions in the atmosphere could become more favorable for tropical development next week. As soon as we start getting the next storm or two, an active tropical year is still likely.
941area.com
Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Frozen Custard in Bradenton and Sarasota
Sarasota and Bradenton are great places to visit for a family or friend's trip. If you've spent the day exploring this city, you'll probably want to end it in the most relaxing way possible. How about you call it off with a creamy and soft dessert like frozen custard?. There...
Dunedin Kindercare employee accused of repeatedly punching child in head, deputies say
A Dunedin Kindercare employee was arrested on Wednesday after a witness told Pinellas County deputies she repeatedly punched a child in the head.
$170K winning Florida lottery ticket sold at Tampa Publix
A $170,000 top prize-winning lottery ticket was sold at a Tampa Publix, according to the Florida Lottery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sarasota police: ‘Please don’t’ touch mating manatees
Many Floridians know of the state and federal laws forbidding people from touching manatees and other marine animals, but Sarasota police issued a reminder for those who didn't get the memo.
Sarasota police warn beachgoers to stay away from mating manatees
"It kind of looks like a mess in the water. It looks like animals in distress however it's quite natural," said Lauren Brandkamp with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
boatlyfe.com
11-Year-Old Struck by Lightning on a Boat
It’s any parent’s worst nightmare. Derek Stock, a prudent boater out of Tampa, was enjoying a fun-filled day on the water with his wife and two of his children when disaster struck. Just 100 feet from the boat ramp his 11-year-old son was struck by lightning. Thanks to life-saving CPR training, he was able to save his son. His mission now is to help other boaters avoid tragedy.
click orlando
🐘Myakka Elephant Ranch offers an ele-phantastic experience in Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Floridians can get up close to the largest existing land animal and help care for them at the Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County. The Myakka Elephant Ranch is a nonprofit conservation center in Myakka City that strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing a memorable experience.
Comments / 1