OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In April, the Nebraska legislature came two votes short of outlawing abortion in the state if the U.S. Supreme overturned Roe v. Wade. So when the Supreme Court did just that this summer, Gov. Ricketts told everyone to stay tuned, that he intended to bring lawmakers back this year to ban abortions.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO