'Thirteen Lives' Actor Teeradon 'James' Supapunpinyo Talks Portrayal of Soccer Coach Trapped With Team in Thailand Caves (Exclusive)

Popculture
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
WWE・
Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
Next Big Thing: ‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder on Bringing an Indigenous Action Hero Into ‘Predator’ Franchise
Despite the month-long training for tomahawk fight sequences and wading through glacial Albertan river waters in traditional buckskin, for Amber Midthunder, a good gauge of the commitment to onscreen accuracy of Indigenous lives in the late 1700s in the new film Prey came down to how her character would brush her teeth. “Dan [Trachtenberg, the film’s director] at one point said, ‘Did people brush their teeth [back then]? Like how did that work?’ ” recalls the actress. Luckily, Prey producer Jhane Myers, a member of the Comanche Nation, provided the production with thick binders of reference materials and research and knew...
Popculture
'A League of Their Own' Star D'Arcy Carden Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' of Playing Greta (Exclusive)
The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video series A League of Their Own will begin streaming on Prime Video Friday, Aug. 12, and one of its main characters is Greta —played by actress and comedian, D'Arcy Carden. As fans will quickly realize that Greta is a vital character in the adaptation of the 1992 film, Carden reveals to PopCulture.com exclusively why she loved playing the rather, expressive and emotional leader in A League of Their Own as well as why she was "scared" to play her.
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Chuck Norris’ Kids: Meet The Action Stars 5 Kids From Oldest To Youngest
Chuck Norris has been an action legend for decades. After building his career as a martial artist, Chuck, 82, stepped into the movie world in the 70s, starring alongside other film icons like Bruce Lee in the classic The Way of the Dragon. Throughout the 80s, he continued to appear in many more popular flicks, before landing a role in one of his most popular parts in the TV show Walker, Texas Ranger from 1993 to 2001.
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
‘Grease’: Which Actors From the Movie Have Died?
Following the death of Olivia Newton-John, here's a list of a few other actors from the 'Grease' movie who have also died.
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
John Wayne’s Former Secretary Recalls Working for The Duke
Imagine being the secretary to John Wayne and having people call up all the time wanting to speak to The Duke. Julie Hovanian remembers quite well. At one time, she had the interesting duty of fielding those calls. Not everyone made it past the gatekeeper right there. Still, Hovanian would recall her time working for Wayne. In fact, in this short clip released by the John Wayne Estate, she talks about her role. Hovanian would remember getting a call from TV star Telly Savalas, best known for Kojak.
Popculture
Millie Bobby Brown Details 'Unhealthy' Relationship With TikTok Star
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her relationship with TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic. Brown, 18, described it as an "unhealthy situation" that she now sees as a "blip" in her life. She began a "year of healing" after walking away from Ecimovic in January 2021. Last summer, Ecimovic claimed he had a sexual relationship with Brown when she was a minor and "groomed" her, claims Brown's team called "irresponsible."
Steve Martin on How the Fear of Being Washed Up Inspired His ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character
On “Only Murders in the Building,” Steve Martin plays Charles-Haden Savage, the former star of popular crime drama “Brazzos.” The inspiration for playing a washed-up TV star, Martin tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, “comes from worry. I think about actors who’ve had these hits, they’re on TV for eight years. And then they don’t really work that much again, because they’re maybe too identified with the part. And I’ve always been curious about that life.” Martin remembers, in particular, an actor he spotted at an HBO Comedy Festival party. The man, who had starred in a hit show, hadn’t worked in...
Why John Wayne Once Entered a Legal Battle Over ‘True Grit’
John Wayne only won a single Academy Award during his legendary career, and the Duke wanted to make sure its value was recognized. The film in question, of course, is 1969’s True Grit. Based on Charles Portis’ novel of the same name, Wayne plays a tough, drunken one-eyed U.S. Marshal. He teams with a Texas Ranger (Glen Campbell) and a young woman (Kim Darby) to find the killer of her father.
Gene LeBell Dies: Stuntman, Actor And Wrestling Legend Who Fought Bruce Lee & Chuck Norris Onscreen Was 89
Click here to read the full article. Gene Lebell, who had an acting and stunt career that stretched from The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet to 24 and who the WWE called today “a towering figure in the world of martial arts,” has died. He was 89. Lebell reportedly had more than 1,000 TV and movie credits, mostly as a stuntman, but also as a heavy, often a fight referee and sometimes a colorful background character. Dubbed “The Godfather of Grappling,” he faced off onscreen against Chuck Norris, Steven Seagal, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bruce Lee. He refereed Muhammad Ali’s infamous...
Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at 74
Trixie Flynn, who served as an invaluable personal assistant to such Hollywood A-listers as James Gandolfini, Steve McQueen, James L. Brooks, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, has died. She was 74. Flynn died July 22 of sudden respiratory failure at her home in Marietta, Georgia, her son, theater scenic designer Seamus M. Bourne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Pat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,' Dies at 69John Steiner, Actor in 'Caligula,' Dies at 81 Flynn spent 12 years working for Gandolfini and was an...
Looking Back at Jane Wyatt: The Mother on TV's "Father Knows Best"
Jane Wyatt (center) feeds the family on "Father Knows Best"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author’s Note: This article is partially based on entertainment and media information culled from Wikipedia.org.]
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
A Retrospective on David Hedison — the Original Star of "The Fly" and TV's "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea"
[Author’s Note: This article is based on information from Herbie J Pilato's book, Dashing, Daring and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons from the '50s, '60s, and '70s. All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Popculture
First Look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV Released in His First Film in 3 Years
Johnny Depp has not worked on a film in three years, but now we have the first look at the actor portraying King Louis XV in his forthcoming movie. Deadline reports that Depp is starring alongside French actor/director Maïwenn in Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story that the filmmaker is helming as well. Per the news outlet, the film is an "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.
