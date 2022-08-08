Read full article on original website
Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch
Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
Camila Cabello spotted holding hands with new boyfriend Austin Kevitch
Camila Cabello is giving love a chance! The 25-year-old singer has confirmed her romance with 30-year-old Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, following weeks of rumors about their relationship status, after being photographed together for the first time back in June. ...
Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Austin Kevitch With PDA During Los Angeles Outing
Is a romance brewing? Camila Cabello was spotted again with Austin Kevitch, and the duo seemed to be unable to keep their hands off of each other. The singer may have even confirmed...
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Responds To “Shake It Off” Copyright Lawsuit, Says The Lyrics “Were Written Entirely By Me”
Taylor Swift has responded at length to a 2017 copyright lawsuit claiming she stole the lyrics to her 2014 hit single “Shake It Off” from the 2001 song “Playas Gon’ Play” by 3LW. “The lyrics to ‘Shake It Off’ were written entirely by me,” Swift wrote in a motion filed today, according to Billboard.
Kelis Responds To Beyonce Removing “Milkshake” Sample
Click here to read the full article. After Kelis called out Beyonce and Pharrell for the use of “Milkshake” on the Renaissance album’s “Energy,” Bey’s team acted accordingly and removed the interpolation. As a result, the BeyHive became frustrated with Kelis, with some Beyonce fans lashing at her on social media. “This how U look, and u trying to be mad at Beyoncé ???log out Beyoncé made u relevant for 24 hrs cause no one was thinking bout u at least thank her,” one BeyHive member typed. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Debuts At No. 1Beyoncé Drops "Break My Soul" Remix EPBeyoncé Reportedly Removes...
ETOnline.com
Camila Cabello Dating Austin Kevitch After Shawn Mendes Split: See Their Latest PDA
Camila Cabello has a new man in her life! On Sunday, Don’t Go Yet” songstress was photographed holding hands and getting cozy with Austin Kevitch. The duo were seen out during a casual stroll in Los Angeles. Cabello, 25, rocked a blue dress with floral prints and sandals. Kevitch, 31, wore a white shirt, green shorts and sneakers.
VIP Cuties! The Kardashian-Jenner Kids Flying on Their Family’s Private Planes: Photos
Flying first class — in the first grade! When it comes to flying, the Kardashian-Jenner kids always get the VIP treatment thanks to their family’s private jets. “My little lady ♥️,” Khloé Kardashian wrote via Instagram in July 2022, alongside a photo of her daughter True, eating a snack and playing on a tablet while on a trip with her mom. In another snapshot, the toddler — who rocked a bright, floral-patterned dress and white socks and sneakers — holds up a potato chip while winking at the camera. In addition to snacks and in-flight entertainment, the Kardashian-Jenner kids get to nap in the lap of luxury.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Go Wakeboarding and Watch the Sunset on Family Lake Getaway: ‘Sunday Funday’
A new adventure. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker took their love to new heights during a family vacation to the mountains. "Used to be afraid of heights," the Blink-182 drummer, 46, confessed via Instagram on Sunday, August 7, alongside a video of him zip-lining through the treetops. Though Kardashian, 43, did not join him […]
Selena Gomez welcomes her 30th birthday in a yacht alongside rumored partner Andrea Iervolino
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. The singer, actress, and businesswoman were captured boarding the luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. According to Elle magazine, Gomez and Iervolino...
The Summer I Turned Pretty's Minnie Mills Shares How The Show Turned Her into a Huge Swiftie
Watch: The Summer I Turned Pretty Star Minnie Mills Talks on-Set Pranks. Minnie Mills went from being a Taylor Swift newbie to a bona fide Swiftie on the set of The Summer I Turned Pretty. "I had not listened to much Taylor Swift before the show," the actress—who plays Shayla...
Billboard
Taylor Swift Tells Judge That ‘Shake It Off’ Was ‘Written Entirely by Me’
The star herself filed a sworn declaration in court saying she'd "never heard the song" she's accused of copying. Taylor Swift herself weighed in Monday (Aug. 8) on a lawsuit that claims she stole the lyrics to “Shake It Off” from a song about “playas” and “haters,” filing a sworn declaration in which she said the words were “written entirely by me” and that she’d “never heard” the song she’s accused of copying.
Camila Cabello Confirms Romance With Austin Kevitch As She Kisses Him In LA
It looks like Camila Cabello is officially off the market! The 25-year-old “Bam Bam” singer was spotted getting cozy with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles. As you can see in the photo below, Camila and Austin seen sharing a sweet kiss during a lunch date. Camila and Austin, 31, first sparked romance rumors nearly two months ago, when they were photographed chatting it up on a walk in Los Angeles. Austin is Camila’s first known serious love interest since she and Shawn Mendes, 24, went their separate ways in Nov. 2021, after two years of dating.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Steps Out for Dinner in Malibu After Welcoming Baby No. 2
Khloe Kardashian dazzled in a form-fitting black dress while leaving Nobu in Malibu on Monday night. The sighting was Khloe's first appearance since announcing on Friday that she had welcomed a son with her ex, Tristan Thompson, via a surrogate. "Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, a...
Kendall Jenner Enjoys Night Out in Chicago After Idaho Trip With Devin Booker
Watch: Kendall Jenner Gets COZY With Devin Booker: SEE PIC!. From the wildness to the windy city. Fresh off a woodsy vacation with on-again boyfriend Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner stopped by Chicago hot spot Joy District on Aug. 8 for a fun night out. Wearing a black midi-dress styled with...
