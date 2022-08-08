Read full article on original website
caddoda.com
Shreveporter found guilty of attempted rape
A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of attempted rape Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after domestic incidents that occurred between April 19, 2010 and April 18, 2011. The seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.’s court deliberated four hours before returning its finding of attempted aggravated...
KSLA
Man found guilty for attempted rape of minor relative
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was found guilty of attempting to rape his preteen relative and threatened her to keep her silent. On August 10, Roosevelt Horton, 58, was found guilty of a sexual assault that occurred between April 19th, 2010 - April 18th, 2011, involving Horton and his preteen relative. A jury of seven women and five men deliberated for four hours before returning with the verdict.
caddoda.com
Weapons charge nets felon 5 years in prison
A Shreveport man charged with two counts of possession of a firearm despite previous felony convictions pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Monday, August 8, 2022, and was immediately sentenced. Christopher Wade Green, 32, pleaded guilty to both charges of being a felon in possess of a firearm just after...
Shreveport Man Gets Multi-Year Sentence For DWI Guilty Plea
A Shreveport man facing multiple charges changed his plea in a Caddo District Courtroom this week. The judge then delivered a sentence immediately. On Wednesday, August 10th, the day after a jury had been selected for trial, 47-year-old Chad Presley Hays adjusted his plea in the courtroom. Hays was facing multiple DWI, 3rd-offense charges, as well as a charge of Resisting an Officer With Force or Violence. The trial that the jury was set to hear was on just one of the DWI charges.
KTAL
Suspect arrested in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
KTBS
Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall. The joint Harrison County Violent […]
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Dakota Trice of Ore City was arrested on a Texas Parole Violation Warrant for injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled Person with the intent of Bodily Injury. HE’s being held without bond in the Titus County jail. Thirty-six-year-old Dominic Deshaund Betts of Pittsburg was arrested on...
KSLA
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
ktoy1047.com
Woman who allegedly shared intimate material could face two years in prison
26-year-old Emily Basiliere, whose posts went viral on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page, allegedly went. through her boyfriend’s phone without his consent and found a private video of he and his ex-girlfriend. The video was initially recorded with consent, however Basiliere allegedly used a social media...
Shooting in Texarkana leaves 1 wounded, teen suspect sought
Police in Texarkana are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.
KTAL
Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
KTAL
Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
KSLA
SPAR worker injured in shooting
SPAR worker injured in shooting
westcentralsbest.com
Carjacking suspect arrested after warrant is issued
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man wanted for carjacking, cutting and stabbing another man Monday night. Jacob H. Boykin, 27, was arrested around 6 p.m. Wednesday. He was captured by Shreveport police detectives with the help of Bossier City police and the U.S. Marshals Office in Bossier City.
KTBS
SPD seeks information on vehicle theft suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police detectives are releasing a social media photograph of a woman suspected in a vehicle theft in hopes the public can help them find her. The theft took place on July 28. A man told police he left the woman inside his vehicle in the 1000 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway while he entered a business. The woman drove away and has not returned.
KSLA
Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes
Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes
Former SPD captain was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit-and-run while still employed by the police department
Shreveport, LA – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. His name is James Tipton and he was charged with criminal mischief and is scheduled to appear in court. On June 29, Captain James Tipton of...
Shooting on West 70th Street leaves one injured, police say
Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Police Department officials said the shooting occurred right after 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It happened on West 70th Street. Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. The responding officers discovered that a male driver was sitting in his car when three men approached...
KTAL
1 shot outside W. Shreveport bank
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person outside a West Shreveport bank Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened outside the Chase Bank at W. 70th and Rasberry Ln. Investigators are still gathering information, but they say the shooter told officers he was in a vehicle when he was confronted by three men who accused him of a burglary. When one of them allegedly took a swing at him, the man says he pulled out a handgun and opened fire from inside his vehicle.
