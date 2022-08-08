ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Sen. Tim Scott Claims Democrats Want Abortions Up To 52 Weeks

By Amanda Terkel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JaDaq_0h9XGcxf00

In his latest fundraising email, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) paints a very dark picture for the GOP if the party doesn’t win back the Senate in November.

“If we don’t take back the Senate, Dems will pack the courts, give DC statehood, grant abortions up to 52 weeks, and Republicans will never win again,” he wrote to supporters Monday.

Right now, Democrats control the Senate, House and the White House, and none of those things have happened. And it sure seems like Republicans have a great shot at winning back control of Congress in November. Structurally, the Senate map favors Republicans long-term, so the idea that the GOP will “never win again” is nonsense.

But even more head-scratching is the idea that Democrats will “grant abortions up to 52 weeks.”

“A full-term pregnancy is approximately 40 weeks,” Dr. Meera Shah, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, told HuffPost. “It is not logical or medically accurate to say that people can be pregnant at 52 weeks ― let alone be seeking an abortion. It is comments like this one that underscore exactly why medical decisions should not be made by politicians.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYJwd_0h9XGcxf00 Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) warned that Democrats want abortions "up to 52 weeks." (Photo: Sen. Tim Scott fundraising email)

It’s really not clear why Scott cited 52 weeks, and his office did not return a request for comment.

A number of Republicans have made claims about pregnancy and abortion that aren’t backed up by science , raising questions about whether they should really be the ones deciding what people do with their bodies. Virginia GOP congressional candidate Yesli Vega doubted whether women can get pregnant after being raped . (Wrong.) Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson, who recently lost her primary, also said it was “ extremely rare .” (Wrong again.)

Some Republicans, including Scott, have pushed legislation that would protect babies born after a botched abortion . These measures, which could turn doctors into criminals, are unnecessary because, as Vox has explained, “a live birth after an abortion attempt is an extremely unlikely scenario ” and “laws already exist to protect an infant in this instance anyway.”

But politically, bills such as the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act serve the political purpose of raising questions about whether Democrats support third-trimester abortions, a rare procedure and a very small percentage of abortions nationwide.

But even that legislation doesn’t mention anything about 52 weeks, and regardless, if a baby is 52 weeks old and out of the womb, an “abortion” doesn’t apply.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 148

Edward Smith
3d ago

How can you believe anything the Republican party has to say after Donald Trump taught every Republican how to lie to the American people!!!

Reply(18)
69
Ml F
2d ago

This illustrates exactly why politicians have absolutely no business regulating health care issues.... they are clueless.

Reply
41
Deborah Linville
3d ago

Another man, with NO CLUE about women's bodies, wanting to make our decisions for us. No thank you.

Reply(17)
53
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Abortion Issues#Republicans#Abortions#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Senate#Dems#Dc#The White House#Planned Parenthood
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

HuffPost

113K+
Followers
7K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy