Effective: 2022-08-11 19:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 749 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have ended across the warned area. However, between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Riverside County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO