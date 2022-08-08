Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 19:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY Heavy rain has ended in the Goffs Road area. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 19:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 749 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have ended across the warned area. However, between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Riverside County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
