Accidents

'She Will Have To Live With This': Family Of Pregnant Woman Who Died In LA Multi-Car Crash Forgives Driver

By Samantha Benitz
 3 days ago
The grieving sister of a pregnant woman killed in the fiery La Brea car crash said she has forgiven the driver responsible for the multi-vehicle collision.

"I just want to tell her that we forgive her," Sha'seana Kerr said after the tragic passing of her sibling Asherey Ryan , 23. "She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That's why she was spared. We understand it already."

Radar has learned the driver, revealed to be a nurse named Nicole Lorraine Linton , 37, could be charged as soon as today for the crash that claimed the lives of six.

Her Mercedes-Benz was seen zipping through a red light before it slammed into oncoming traffic around 1:40 PM last Thursday. Flames were seen erupting the moment the vehicles intersected, just feet away from highly flammable gas pumps.

RadarOnline.com confirmed that pregnant Ryan, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene alongside her son, Alonzo , and boyfriend Reynold Lester . They were heading to a prenatal checkup at the time.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover funeral costs. In the description, they stated that Ryan was planning to name her unborn baby Armani .

"She's my only big sister. Every day we take our sons outside and walk them around the block. Every day. The neighbors know us," Kerr told KTLA , revealing the gravity of such a loss is unbearable. "Today, I had to walk alone with my son."

As for the driver, she was seen on the sidewalk following the horrific high-speed crash , appearing to be wearing hospital scrubs. Eight people were left fighting for their lives in the wake of the fatal pile-up.

Witness Veronica Esquival was pumping gas at the time when a loud boom could be heard.

"I was about to pump gas and all of a sudden, I hear all of the noises from all of the collisions, and then the fire explosion and I saw things, metal and things flying in the air," she told the outlet. "Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby, but the baby was gone."

RadarOnline.com can confirm Linton has been booked into the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

She is currently being held in lieu of $9 million bail.

IN THIS ARTICLE
