Canadian mother fakes deaths of herself and young son, then flees to Oregon under false name, federal authorities allege

Man I feel for the child. If what she says is true and its about her kid not wanting to be with his father, I understand wanting to change that. (Been there myself) I could only assume that she felt the system there failed her, (assuming she already tried that route), that she would even consider to go to this extreme measure. Now though she's basically handed the father permanent custody by doing this and has made it even worse for the child. If it indeed was that dire. I hope the kid will be safe wherever he lands. Sad.
I hope the father has been looked into carefully, before handing that child over. Being a biological parent doesn’t mean you’re fit to parent. She doesn’t sound so great but the lengths she went to remind me of that Julia Robert’s movie where she faked her death to get away from an abusive husband. Hopefully that’s not the case and the child will live happily ever after.
sounds like possibly a person who has been abused and child witnessed probably by male spouse or boyfriend and child was safer now he's possibly not because of deputy do wrongs
Related
California officer, once "detective of the year," accused of sending graphic photos to person he thought was 14-year-old girl
Louisiana Mother Lied And Told Authorities Her Missing 2-Year-Old Son Was Abducted
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game
IN THIS ARTICLE
American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
Transgender Inmate Impregnates Two Females In Prison, Transferred To Another Facility
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Girl who chewed through restraints was held captive with bodies of mother and brother, sheriff says
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
Inside Manson family ranch where cult leader was found hiding in bathroom cabinet by cops after ‘helter skelter’ murders
Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Man Convicted of Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Three Children Should Be Sent to General Population in Prison Instead of Death Row, Victims’ Relatives Tell Judge
Ohio standoff - live: Man shot in FBI standoff may have left final message on Trump’s social platform
Virginia man who set police car ablaze during George Floyd riot sentenced to 364 days, avoids deportation
The Oregonian
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 23