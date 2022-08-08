Read full article on original website
Inflation making back-to-school budgets tight for local parents
EUGENE, Ore. — After two stressful pandemic school years, parents in Lane County are dealing with a different stress: inflation driving record high prices for back-to-school supplies. Our news team spoke to parents and an economist at the University of Oregon about why we are seeing these record highs...
Scandinavian Festival to celebrate 61st anniversary
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The festival and fair season may be coming to a close soon, but a Junction City classic is returning this week - the Scandinavian Festival. Running from Thursday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 14, the festival is celebrating its 61st year, making it one of the oldest running festivals in Lane County.
Fire crews heading to central, southern Oregon ahead of potential wildfires
BEND, Ore. — Fire crews from across Oregon are heading to central and southern Oregon ahead of dangerous fire weather this weekend. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said a task force from Marion County left for Deschutes County on Thursday morning. The resources will be in place ahead...
Wildland firefighter dies after being struck by a tree
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 27-year-old Collin Hagan was killed Wednesday afternoon while fighting the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge. He was struck by a falling tree before being airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services. EMS personnel on the scene were unable to revive him as he succumbed to his injuries.
'There's no water and no fire hydrant': Springfield fire presented challenges
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A devastating fire over the weekend left two homes destroyed in Springfield. We're now learning new details about the struggles firefighters encountered battling the blaze near Dorris Ranch. Those homes are outside city limits, meaning firefighters didn’t have access to water. The homes are in...
Wildland firefighter assigned to fire near Oakridge killed after being struck by tree
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 27-year-old wildland firefighter from Michigan, assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, was killed Wednesday after being struck by a tree. “We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” said Duane Bishop, Acting Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest. “Their family has been notified and we are working with our partners to ensure the crew is well taken care of. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter.”
Waldo Mountain Lookout wrapped in foil to protect it from fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Waldo Mountain Lookout is now wrapped in foil to protect it from the nearby Cedar Creek Fire. The fire, burning east of Oakridge, is burning 3,200 acres in the Willamette National Forest. The Forest Service says the foil will protect the lookout structure if the...
University of Oregon president Michael Schill named president of Northwestern University
University of Oregon president Michael H. Schill has been named the 17th president of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, Northwestern's Board of Trustees announced today. Northwestern University says Schill will being his presidency this fall. Michael Schill has been president of UofO since 2015. University of Oregon Board of Trustees...
Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
Lightning strikes campground, sparks fires around Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lightning strikes came down around the Cedar Creek Fire Tuesday, sparking small fires and forcing some campers to evacuate from Waldo Lake. A campsite at Shadow Bay campground experienced what was described as a double strike Tuesday morning that set two trees on fire. “They had...
Lane County offers resources to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Lane County Emergency Management are encouraging residents to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness. “With fires burning in Lane County and around the state, now is a good time to remind people to be proactive about their emergency preparedness,” said Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold. “We do not take evacuations lightly in Lane County and only ask people to leave their homes under truly threatening circumstances. We hope that, if notified of an evacuation, everyone is prepared to leave quickly with their loved ones, animals and most critical documents or items.”
Crews work to extinguish human-caused fire along North Umpqua Highway
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to a natural cover fire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway in Roseburg. DFPA is calling it the Mercantile Fire. The forward spread of...
Sheriff's Office seeks information related to Aug. 7 shooting in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is seeking information related to an investigation regarding a shooting they responded to on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m. Corvallis Regional Communication Center received a 911 call made by a 44-year-old man who said he was...
Emergency closure issued for recreation sites due to Cedar Creek Fire
WESTFIR, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest has announced an emergency area closure for recreation sites near Waldo Lake due to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is located about three miles west of Waldo Lake, north of Highway 58 and 12 miles east of...
Progress continues at Oregon State's Reser Stadium
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Reser Stadium is getting a major facelift on the campus of Oregon State. And there’s been a lot of progress on the $153 million Completing Reser Stadium project. One of the most prominent new features of the venue is the concourse, which will have with...
