Read full article on original website
WOLVERINES
3d ago
Well now will the liberal justice system put a no bond on this menace to society and poses a threat to society ...That is what needs to be done on all violent and or gun charges.. This is how you stop the gun violence,not more gun control laws..
Reply
5
Related
live5news.com
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit after police body cam footage shows an officer ‘slamming’ a man to the ground, injuring him, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police...
Authorities: Man sought in connection to knife attack on Folly Beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Folly Beach Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man in connection to an alleged knife assault. According to authorities, the incident happened on Wednesday at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill. The individual being sought is pictured below: Officials say the public should not approach the individual. Anyone […]
abcnews4.com
'Horrendous act': Homicide of elderly Pineville woman under investigation in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies say they are currently investigating the homicide of a Pineville woman. Deputies said they received word about a residential alarm in the early morning hours of Monday, August 8. Upon arrival in the 1000 block of Pineville Circle, a deputy...
The Post and Courier
West Ashley parent fights off armed man who entered home after failed carjackings
A West Ashley father fought off an armed suspect who entered the family's home the morning of Aug. 10 after attempting to hijack two cars at a nearby car wash, authorities say. Charleston police are investigating the failed carjackings, while the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, which has jurisdiction over the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he attempted to rob two people at a car wash Wednesday morning. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Charleston...
live5news.com
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested following a downtown Charleston shooting on Wednesday. James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.
Summerville man accused of inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing criminal charges after he is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl. Jason Thomas, 34, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened about six months ago while the girl was sleeping […]
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after home invasion in West Ashley, CCSO says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say a man was arrested Wednesday after forcing his way into a family's home with a gun. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Police...
Father recalls fighting armed man out of West Ashley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies arrested a man after he attempted to carjack two people and then forced his way into a family’s home with a gun. News 2 spoke with the father of the family who helped stop the suspect. The man, identified as Deangelo Brown (28) on charges of first-degree burglary, […]
abcnews4.com
9 years later, murder of man in Ravenel remains unsolved, Charleston County deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is still searching for leads after a man was found dead in Ravenel nine years ago. On Aug. 10, 2013, the body of 35-year-old Nathaniel Forbes was found at the end of Pine Hill Road, according to CCSO. Officials determined Forbes had been murdered.
The Post and Courier
BCSO investigating possible homicide in Pineville
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is currently examining evidence of the suspected homicide of a Pineville woman in an investigation that began on Aug. 8. A BCSO press release states that county officers were responding to a call for service regarding a blaring residential fire alarm last Monday, when a department deputy observed smoke and fire emanating from the Pineville residence.
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
abcnews4.com
Suspects evade MPPD after being spotted at theft in progress, crashing U-Haul in escape
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say the occupants of a U-Haul evaded police Monday morning after being spotted at the scene of a theft in progress. Police were dispatched to the Haven at Indigo Square for a theft in progress around 5:17 a.m. Officers were told the suspect(s) left the scene in a U-Haul truck.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting on Harris Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting last week on Harris Street that left one person injured. Brandon Simmons, 19, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday evening on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
abcnews4.com
NCPD: 2 North Charleston shooting victims helped by officers, restaurant workers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting incident that left two people hurt late on Monday afternoon. According to an incident report, units responded to the area of 2500 Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:40 p.m. Original Story: North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley...
abcnews4.com
Highway 61 in Dorchester County back open several hours after fatal crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/11/22) -- The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim as 20-year-old Malik Antonio Mixon of Summerville. Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Dorchester County on Thursday morning. Just after 5:10 a.m., Dorchester County Government confirmed Highway 61 near Middleton Place was...
WYFF4.com
Child cuts off clothes after being left in car by grandmother who was shoplifting, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A young girl in South Carolina told authorities she cut off her clothes because she was hot after her grandmother left her in a car alone, according to a report from Charleston police. Police were called to the Big Lots in West Ashley on Saturday afternoon...
FireRescue1
S.C. fire captain suffers heart attack at scene of multi-vehicle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fire captain was reportedly in stable condition after having a heart attack while responding to a three-vehicle crash Friday, according to WCSC. Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Doug Delk became ill at the scene of a crash involving a charter bus, a pickup and an SUV that injured nine people, Berkeley Central Assistant Fire Chief Colt Roy said. The bus caught fire, but was put out quickly.
The Post and Courier
Tip leads to major drug bust
Acting on a civilian's tip, the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force purchased 18 grams of fentanyl from a Goose Creek resident, resulting in an investigation that yielded an array of substances during the evening of Aug. 4. A Berkeley County Facebook post reports that county agents seized approximately 20 grams...
Comments / 3