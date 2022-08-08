ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Northview Orchards

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A day at the U-Pick Farm is fun for the whole family. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we head to Northview Orchards, which has been a Southern Idaho fixture for half a century. Northview Orchard has been a fixture along the Snake...
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident. According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.
GARDEN CITY, SC
kmvt

Massive catch! Man sets state record with 104-pound catfish

NATCHEZ, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi man has raised the bar with his latest catch. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The department shared Halley’s catch on Tuesday regarding...
NATCHEZ, MS
kmvt

Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/9/2022}

Business impacted by Radio Rondevoo fire set to open again. Miss Twin Falls Teen USA 2022 live on Rise and Shine. Miss Twin Falls Teen USA 2022 live on Rise and Shine. Local school districts struggle to find qualified teachers before classes begin. Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:03 PM...
ENVIRONMENT
kmvt

The Minico Storm dominate Oregon to move onto Northwest Regional title game

VERNAL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Storm’s magical postseason run continued Monday after a run-rule of Redmond, Oregon in the Northwest Class A American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament (NWCART). Minico 12, Redmond (OR) 2. The Storm will play Butte, Montana Tuesday at noon in the NWCART championship game....
RUPERT, ID

