Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Twin Falls resident looking for change in laws regarding injectable cosmetics
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A practice in Idaho, Botox parties, are growing in popularity in the state, in part, due to the lax rules surrounding the injection practice. KMVT spoke with a resident who is calling for some change. Jeni Burk, who has battled migraines for years, recently...
kmvt
Officials: Case of N.H. missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, shifts to homicide probe
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony...
kmvt
FBI Director Wray addresses threats, declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Director Christopher Wray, in Nebraska on Wednesday to talk about attempted cyberattacks in David City, wouldn’t answer questions about the agency’s recent search at Mar-a-Lago, but did comment on attacks on law enforcement, calling them “deplorable and dangerous.”. He was also asked...
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Northview Orchards
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A day at the U-Pick Farm is fun for the whole family. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we head to Northview Orchards, which has been a Southern Idaho fixture for half a century. Northview Orchard has been a fixture along the Snake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident. According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.
kmvt
Massive catch! Man sets state record with 104-pound catfish
NATCHEZ, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi man has raised the bar with his latest catch. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The department shared Halley’s catch on Tuesday regarding...
kmvt
Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/9/2022}
Business impacted by Radio Rondevoo fire set to open again. Miss Twin Falls Teen USA 2022 live on Rise and Shine. Miss Twin Falls Teen USA 2022 live on Rise and Shine. Local school districts struggle to find qualified teachers before classes begin. Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:03 PM...
kmvt
The Minico Storm dominate Oregon to move onto Northwest Regional title game
VERNAL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Storm’s magical postseason run continued Monday after a run-rule of Redmond, Oregon in the Northwest Class A American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament (NWCART). Minico 12, Redmond (OR) 2. The Storm will play Butte, Montana Tuesday at noon in the NWCART championship game....
Comments / 0