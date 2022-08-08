ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Woman killed in car-pedestrian accident; suspect in custody

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A car-pedestrian accident Tuesday afternoon has resulted in the death of a 65-year-old woman. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department was summoned to the Wal-Mart on 9th Street in Oshtemo on a report of a person being struck by a car in the store’s parking lot.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Another major railroad crossing project to get underway in Kalamazoo August 22

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Grand Elk Railroad will start work to improve the railroad crossing on Michigan Avenue located just east of Pitcher Street Monday, August 22. City of Kalamazoo officials say Michigan Avenue will be closed at the railroad crossing for approximately two weeks while improvements are made. Signed detour routes will be in place.
KALAMAZOO, MI

