Read full article on original website
Jaye Singleton
3d ago
I don't know what city doesn't need a jail in 2022 with the crime stats nationwide? An international city such as Atlanta with gangs as well as travelers coming and going daily definitely needs a jail to maintain law and order! Atlanta must maintain a jail currently just as you are hiring more police annually.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen Walters
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
After 10 years in jail, this former DeKalb County inmate got a second chance -- and wrote a book about it
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former DeKalb County inmate is reshaping her life and lifting up other people who may find themselves in the same situation. Desiree Lee became determined to make the most of her second chance when she was released from prison in 2006. For years, Lee...
fox5atlanta.com
Agreement to ease Fulton County Jail overcrowding
The deal between the city of Atlanta and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to move hundred of inmates into the city jail has caused some controversy. The Atlanta City Council is in the process of finalizing the agreement with the sheriff to help the county's overcrowding situation at the Rice Street jail. It would move inmates to the mostly unused city jail. Opponents of the move accused Mayor Andre Dickens of making promises he cannot keep.
CBS 46
Students plea for on-campus voting as Fulton County rolls back locations
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Fulton County Board of Elections meeting to disclose preliminary voting sites could impact tens of thousands of students casting ballots in the fall. Georgia State University sophomore Mason Goodwin shared concerns the county could forego early in-person voting on college campuses. “We rely on these...
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘I am extremely concerned’: Court employees say they’ve been threatened by homeless
ATLANTA — Some people working for the Atlanta Municipal Court downtown are increasingly anxious about the large numbers of homeless people at a shelter and an encampment near the courthouse. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher found out employee anxiety worsened after an attack on an employee of the...
Dr. Rashad Richey exposes active Cop under murder indictment
Clayton County police officer Kristopher Hutchens, who faces felony murder charges from a 2016 deadly officer-involved shooting, was captured in an exclusive photo provided to “Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey” showing him preparing to train officers on the SWAT team at a shooting range. He was originally placed on administrative leave.
Man wanted in Atlanta homicide case tries to escape authorities, crashes, dies by suicide: GSP
ATLANTA — A person wanted in a homicide investigation is dead Thursday following a tense scene near a busy southeast Atlanta intersection. Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to I-75/85 South and University Avenue to help Atlanta Police Department officers stop a driver wanted for murder, according to GSP.
Newnan Times-Herald
Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47
Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weisradio.com
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
Attorney explains the significance of Young Thug's new charges in Fulton County RICO case
ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing six new charges in the Fulton County RICO case. Court documents filed on Aug. 5 show the rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams sheds light on why. Attorney Darryl Cohen said this tactic is a way for the district attorney...
Cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown sparks new fight over guns
The cancellation of a major music festival in Atlanta has ignited a new fight over Georgia gun laws.
A woman was shot on an Atlanta street. The investigation led to more than 180 evidence markers.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in West End that sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital. 11Alive crews spotted over 180 yellow evidence markers set on the ground after officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m. at 517 W. Whitehall St. SW, according to APD.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capitalbnews.org
Where in the World is Officer Gray?
It was a simple question. At a Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting earlier this year, residents voiced their concerns about the turnover rate for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers in the area. Coupled with the concern that the APD has failed to provide the area with officers trained in community policing, other public safety issues — a worrisome crime rate, speeders at North Avenue and Baker Road, two homicides after Christmas — were top of mind.
2 Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted on Racketeering charges in Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation
ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
Decriminalization of marijuana proposed for one DeKalb County city
STONECREST, Ga. — City council in Stonecrest could decide whether or not to decriminalize marijuana in the DeKalb County city. A new proposed ordinance would make possession of less than an ounce of the drug punishable by a simple citation. Other local governments recently moved to decriminalize marijuana themselves.
CBS 46
POLICE: Armed convicted felon shot by officer in Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police responded to a call at Madison Yards, a busy residential and shopping community on the southeast side just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. “I’m in shock. I love this area. I feel safe here. I walk my dog all the time. So, the fact that this happened during the day, what was going on for this to happen?” Asked resident Trena McWilliams.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta park shooting raises concerns over continued gun violence
ATLANTA - A shooting of six people at a popular Atlanta park that left two dead and a child in critical condition is raising concerns over continued gun violence unfolding in the city. Police have been actively working the double homicide, which they say happened when an argument over a...
CBS 46
Video of woman’s arrest by Atlanta police sparks uproar on social media
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night has sparked community uproar. Angel Guice, the woman in the video, is now represented by a civil rights attorney as part of a legal challenge against the Atlanta Police Department, alleging excessive force by the officer.
Comments / 5