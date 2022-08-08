ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Utica woman charged with robbery following stolen wallet investigation

A Utica woman who allegedly punched someone in the face and stole their wallet near Oneida Square last month has been arrested. After reviewing surveillance video from the scene of the theft, police have been searching for 44-year-old Jessica Schaffer, who also had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of stolen property unrelated to this incident.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man accused of breaking into storage units in Rome; second suspect sought

ROME, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says one of two suspects was caught after breaking into storage units in Rome early Thursday morning. Deputies went to Colonial Self Storage II on Rome New London Road around 1:30 a.m. after a burglary was reported. When the deputies arrived,...
ROME, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Sheriff arrests burglary suspect, one still at large

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one man has been arrested and another is still at large after a burglary that took place at a Rome storage unit company in the early morning hours of August 11th. Around 1:30 am on Thursday,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica woman charged for robbery & possession of stolen property

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman wanted on a warrant for criminal possession of stolen property was apprehended after a month-long robbery investigation from mid-July. According to police, in mid-July, the UPD Criminal Investigations Division began investigating a robbery involving a woman...
UTICA, NY
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
WKTV

Police investing fatal one-car crash in Utica

Utica police are working on crash reconstruction to determine what caused a fatal rollover crash in Utica Tuesday night. Preliminary evidence indicates speed may have been a factor, according to police. 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica. Utica Fire and Police crews were called to the scene...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD releases identity of victim in fatal August 9 crash

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has identified the victim in the Tuesday, August 9th fatal vehicle accident. 29-year-old Quadre Deberry of Utica died of his injuries at St. Elizbeth’s Hospital on Tuesday, August 9th. 19-year-old Todd Janicke of Whitesboro is still reported to be in...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal vehicle accident in Utica on August 9th

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on 790 east near the Route 12 ramp on August 9th, leaving one person dead and one in critical condition. Around 9:10 pm on Tuesday, the Utica Police and Fire Department’s arrived at...
UTICA, NY
NewsBreak
WKTV

Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV

UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual

ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she...
ONEIDA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Hinckley man accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, Troopers say

TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. James W. Mickett, 74, of Hinckley, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Man in critical condition after hit and run in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit and run in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:46 p.m., police received reports that a pedestrian in his 50s was unconscious after being hit by a car at South Salina Street and West Glen Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.

Comments / 0

