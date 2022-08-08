Read full article on original website
Utica woman charged with robbery following stolen wallet investigation
A Utica woman who allegedly punched someone in the face and stole their wallet near Oneida Square last month has been arrested. After reviewing surveillance video from the scene of the theft, police have been searching for 44-year-old Jessica Schaffer, who also had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of stolen property unrelated to this incident.
Man accused of breaking into storage units in Rome; second suspect sought
ROME, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says one of two suspects was caught after breaking into storage units in Rome early Thursday morning. Deputies went to Colonial Self Storage II on Rome New London Road around 1:30 a.m. after a burglary was reported. When the deputies arrived,...
Sheriff arrests burglary suspect, one still at large
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one man has been arrested and another is still at large after a burglary that took place at a Rome storage unit company in the early morning hours of August 11th. Around 1:30 am on Thursday,...
Utica woman charged for robbery & possession of stolen property
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman wanted on a warrant for criminal possession of stolen property was apprehended after a month-long robbery investigation from mid-July. According to police, in mid-July, the UPD Criminal Investigations Division began investigating a robbery involving a woman...
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
Police investing fatal one-car crash in Utica
Utica police are working on crash reconstruction to determine what caused a fatal rollover crash in Utica Tuesday night. Preliminary evidence indicates speed may have been a factor, according to police. 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica. Utica Fire and Police crews were called to the scene...
UPD releases identity of victim in fatal August 9 crash
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has identified the victim in the Tuesday, August 9th fatal vehicle accident. 29-year-old Quadre Deberry of Utica died of his injuries at St. Elizbeth’s Hospital on Tuesday, August 9th. 19-year-old Todd Janicke of Whitesboro is still reported to be in...
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
Mohawk man allegedly steals from storage unit
A Herkimer County man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility.
Two Teenagers Charged With Gang Assault in Utica
UTICA, NY – Two teenagers have been arrested for gang assault and one more is...
29-year-old man dead, 19-year-old in critical condition after crash in Utica, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Utica Tuesday night, police said. At 9:10 p.m. police officers arrived at the scene on Interstate 790 east just past the Route 12 south ramp and found a vehicle on its roof, according to a news release from Utica Police.
Fatal vehicle accident in Utica on August 9th
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on 790 east near the Route 12 ramp on August 9th, leaving one person dead and one in critical condition. Around 9:10 pm on Tuesday, the Utica Police and Fire Department’s arrived at...
Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV
UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
One Killed, One Critical, After Crash Near 790/Route 12 South Ramp in Utica
One man is dead, another critically injured after a crash in Utica. The Utica Police Department says that the scene is still reconstruction to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash that forced two men to be ejected from a vehicle at approximately 9:10pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she...
Hinckley man accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, Troopers say
TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. James W. Mickett, 74, of Hinckley, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Man in critical condition after hit and run in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit and run in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:46 p.m., police received reports that a pedestrian in his 50s was unconscious after being hit by a car at South Salina Street and West Glen Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Two cars stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse around 30 minutes apart within quarter mile of each other
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two cars were stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse just over half an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:51 p.m., A resident of the Grant Village apartment complex was parking her car on Linwell Terrace, when a man approached her car, according to Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski.
State Police Search For Vehicle Stolen In Selkirk Shores State Park
RICHLAND, NY – The New York State Police along with the NYS Park Police are searching for a stolen State Parks and Recreational maintenance vehicle that was taken from a building at the Selkirk Shores State Park in the town of Richland yesterday, August 9, 2022. The stolen vehicle...
