FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
727area.com
Things to Do with the Family in St Petersburg & Clearwater
Explore Saint Petersburg with the family! Visit the city parks, attractions, events and activities for the family in St Petersburg & Clearwater. Get your bingo going with a twist every Wednesday at Caddy's Gulfport at 7PM!. on Thursday, 11 Aug, 6:30 PM. at Safety Harbor Public Library. Attending Interested. Join...
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022
Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
727area.com
Downtown St Petersburg Bars
Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill, adjacent to the Trop, is party central, from the upstairs patio to the outdoor bars and multiple indoor seating areas. Serving American casual cuisine (think burgers, chicken wings), barrels of beer, and offering a full bar and lots of big-screen TVs, arrive early, stay late. The other classic downtown sports bar is Midtown Sundries, where the circular bar surrounds multiple TVs, the pool tables are hot, the food is delicious and the crowd down-to-earth.
50 Free Things to do in Tampa Bay
Enjoy a budget-friendly night out with this list of 50 free things to do in...
thegabber.com
Live Music on Tampa Bay Beaches Aug. 12-14
Friday, Aug. 12: Steady Eddie, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14: Dead Set Florida Acoustic Trio, 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Magic, 6:30 p.m.; Motel Funk, 7 p.m. Friday, August 12: Cornfused, 5 p.m.; Doug South Band, 8 p.m.; Matt Weis, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: Kevin Toon, 5 p.m.; Kirk...
$170K winning Florida lottery ticket sold at Tampa Publix
A $170,000 top prize-winning lottery ticket was sold at a Tampa Publix, according to the Florida Lottery.
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
727area.com
Enjoy the Best Frozen Custard at These Places in St Pete and Clearwater
The creamier and denser cousin of ice cream is frozen custard. This eggy dessert is a wonderful summertime delight - perfect to beat your sweet food cravings every time and with every bite!. When around St Pete and Clearwater, be sure to visit the top-rated places and try this decadent...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
19 of the Best Clearwater Restaurants for Families with Kids
From its calm blue water to its white sandy beaches, Clearwater Beach is an excellent destination for any family’s trip to Florida. With plenty of things to do in the area, like jet skiing, playing mini-golf, or going to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, there’s no shortage of having fun. However, you’ll need somewhere to unwind after a long day of exploring the area.
Beach Beacon
Salty Pelican Seafood Market and Smokehouse brings surf and turf to Seminole
SEMINOLE — When Seminole residents Kris and Suzanne Sahr sold their St. Pete wholesale seafood business a few years ago, the couple was gearing up to open a new seafood production company, featuring specialty items. But, like so many businesses, when COVID hit, their plans came to an abrupt...
727area.com
Where to Find the Best Late Night Eats in St. Pete
Late night adventures often lead to hunger. Lucky for us night owls, we have plenty of outstanding places to choose from when looking for the Best Late Night Eats in St. Pete. This hip spot in Downtown St. Pete closes at 3 a.m. on the weekends and has good ole' American food. There are tons of delicious burgers to choose from tasty menu options, some of which include Cajun fries, tater tots and mini corndogs you can wash down with any variety of mixed cocktails, beer, wine and more.
fox35orlando.com
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Airline offering flights from Tampa Bay to New York for $69
If you're looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete honors its Coast Guard
As one of the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) most expansive commands, Sector St. Petersburg has served the region, state and nation from its base on Bayboro Harbor for nearly 100 years. Coinciding with the USCG’s recent 232nd anniversary Mayor Ken Welch, on behalf of the city, issued a...
fox13news.com
Grand Prix Tampa items head to auction after business permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - Grand Prix Tampa closed its doors last week after 40 years of operation, and now the facility is having an "everything must go" auction. That includes anything from go-karts, pool tables, and prizes from the arcade. There are over 400 items you can bid on. A preview...
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
995qyk.com
Griffin The Big Goofy Shepherd Mix Puppy Is Ready To Be Adopted
Griffin is out Mutt Monday dog this week. Griffin the big goofy shepherd mix puppy is ready to be adopted. The griffin is known as the king of all creatures, and this boy will surely grow into his name. But right now, Griffin is a big, goofy puppy. He loves to play in the water and will always be ready for a game of fetch. You must own your home to adopt this nine month old Shepherd mix.
10NEWS
Incredible lightning strike captured outside Clearwater communication center
Remember: Don’t be caught outside in one of these storms. When thunder roars, head indoors.
fox13news.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
Reclaimed water system out for City of Tampa customers
The City of Tampa announced on Twitter to its utilities customers that the reclaimed water system is offline for repairs.
