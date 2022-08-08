ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
WATE

6 free things to do in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Aug. 12-14

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Sevierville and have fun as the summer ends. Sevierville has an inclusive playground made for everyone with learning components for all ages and abilities. What makes this playground different from the others is how the equipment includes physical, social-emotional, sensory, cognitive and communication domains for child development. The playground has a “roller table” for kids to use as an upper body workout, a “we-saw” for children to be encouraged to play together, a sensory play center for children to engage with their senses and encourage cooperation, and more.
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
WATE

Knoxville woman left with no phone service

A disabled Knoxville grandmother wonders why it’s taken so long to get her phone service operating. Breakthrough in 1996 Cold Case causes Sheriff to …. Rare ‘Big Orange Lobster’ found at East TN restaurant. Top Golf opens in Farragut. What to do before you dig in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville family shows off newly-fostered beagles using TikTok

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family is taking to TikTok to show off their newly-fostered beagles after the dogs made their way into East Tennessee from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Twenty of the dogs came to Young-Williams Animal Center. Nicole and Kyle Chapman took two of them home, Jillian...
WATE

GSMNP talks about being ‘bear aware’ in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Smoky Mountain Minute, officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spoke about staying “bear aware.”. The Supervisory Wildlife Biologist for the National Park, Bill Stiver, has studied and helped protect black bears since he was a graduate student at the University of Tennessee. He spoke about his efforts and what he has learned along the way.
WATE

Richy Kreme Donuts 2 opens in Rocky Hill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Richy Kreme Donuts opened over a week after the announcement of expanding the business to Knoxville. The owners announced in July that they were expanding the business to Rocky Hill after being in Maryville for 74 years. The company was founded by Marion Richardson, and the new owners purchased the company in 2021 to “return it to its previous glory days of quality donuts, with a focus on community.”
WATE

Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
newstalk987.com

Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
KNOXVILLE, TN

