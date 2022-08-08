Read full article on original website
Dirty coffee filters used at Knoxville fast food restaurant
Several critical violations were noted by the inspector at a fast food place in Knoxville.
Rare ‘Big Orange Lobster’ found at Gatlinburg restaurant
A rare orange lobster was found at a Gatlinburg restaurant and named "The Big Orange Lobster."
wvlt.tv
Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
WATE
6 free things to do in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Aug. 12-14
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Sevierville and have fun as the summer ends. Sevierville has an inclusive playground made for everyone with learning components for all ages and abilities. What makes this playground different from the others is how the equipment includes physical, social-emotional, sensory, cognitive and communication domains for child development. The playground has a “roller table” for kids to use as an upper body workout, a “we-saw” for children to be encouraged to play together, a sensory play center for children to engage with their senses and encourage cooperation, and more.
10About Town: A Lego-lovers dream, a hummingbird festival and a back-to-school bash!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams and Central Cinema is hosting another Movie Under The Stars on Friday night. The classic film "The Shawshank Redemption" will be airing! Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will have tasty meals, snacks and beverages for purchase. You can buy tickets online.
WATE
East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
WATE
Knoxville woman left with no phone service
A disabled Knoxville grandmother wonders why it’s taken so long to get her phone service operating. Breakthrough in 1996 Cold Case causes Sheriff to …. Rare ‘Big Orange Lobster’ found at East TN restaurant. Top Golf opens in Farragut. What to do before you dig in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville family shows off newly-fostered beagles using TikTok
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family is taking to TikTok to show off their newly-fostered beagles after the dogs made their way into East Tennessee from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Twenty of the dogs came to Young-Williams Animal Center. Nicole and Kyle Chapman took two of them home, Jillian...
First ALDI store in Athens set for grand opening
A new grocery store is coming to Athens August 11.
WATE
GSMNP talks about being ‘bear aware’ in the Smokies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Smoky Mountain Minute, officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spoke about staying “bear aware.”. The Supervisory Wildlife Biologist for the National Park, Bill Stiver, has studied and helped protect black bears since he was a graduate student at the University of Tennessee. He spoke about his efforts and what he has learned along the way.
Knoxville’s Angelic Ministries raising money for new facilities
Angelic Ministries has announced their fund raising efforts for a new building on their new campus in the Karns area following their purchase of the Zion Children's home in Karns.
WATE
Richy Kreme Donuts 2 opens in Rocky Hill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Richy Kreme Donuts opened over a week after the announcement of expanding the business to Knoxville. The owners announced in July that they were expanding the business to Rocky Hill after being in Maryville for 74 years. The company was founded by Marion Richardson, and the new owners purchased the company in 2021 to “return it to its previous glory days of quality donuts, with a focus on community.”
Lack of phone service leaves Knoxville grandmother struggling to connect with doctors
A disabled Knoxville grandmother wonders why it's taken so long to get her phone service operating. She bundles her services and pays more than $250 a month, but neither cell phone nor landline phone worked until a few days ago.
wvlt.tv
‘This is just controlled chaos’ | Sevier Co. shelter giving away pets for free to manage overpopulated space
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcrowding became worse than ever at the Sevier Animal Care Center. Summer months are typically an already busy time for the shelter. However, the issue was exacerbated after the county’s animal control pulled some 40 dogs and cats from a house Wednesday morning and brought them to the already packed shelter.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
WATE
Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival returning to Morristown
The Hamblen County-based nonprofit holds the festival of multinational foods and vendors each year to celebrate the diverse cultures of the area.
Dolly Parton baking collection to restock on Aug. 23
The limited edition baking collection is making its way back to shelves on August 23.
‘We are excited’: Two-story Topgolf in Farragut sets opening date
Dallas-based Topgolf Entertainment Group on Monday confirmed the opening date for its Knoxville area venue, marking the company's 79th global venue as well as an expansion of its Tennessee footprint.
newstalk987.com
Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville
The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
