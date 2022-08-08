ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names The Most "Hated" Team Ever

With the college football season just a few weeks away, one analyst decided to name the most-hated teams since 1985. From the Reggie Bush-led USC Trojans in 2005 to the Jameis Winston-led Florida State Seminoles in 2014, there have been plenty of hated teams in college football. However, only one...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Veteran Responds To Ryan Day's Challenge

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has high hopes for his defense in 2022, but one member of the team's linebacking core says aim higher. At last month's Big Ten Media Day, Day said he expects his Buckeyes to be a top-10 defense in the nation. Senior LB Teradja Mitchell thinks they could do even better.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
The Spun

College Football World Is Speculating About GameDay's Future

After pulling out of Big Ten media rights negotiations, there are serious questions surrounding ESPN and its "College GameDay" program. ESPN reportedly turned down the the conference's final offer of a seven-year, $380 million package leaving many to wonder what course the network will chart going forward. "CFB XM saying...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished

On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

REPORT: Over Half of the NFL Expected in Athens Today

The University of Georgia is no stranger to NFL interest and success since head coach Kirby Smart took over the coaching duties in December of 2016. Since then, he's only managed to break his own NFL Draft Record for most Bulldogs drafted in one draft on three separate occasions.  Sources ...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East champion in 2022

ESPN’s FPI is putting out predictions for the 2022 season of college football. In the B1G, the conference is expected to have two interesting divisional races to the conference championship game. The race to Indianapolis will get started right away with a B1G West contest in Week 0 and...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy