FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
College Football Analyst Names The Most "Hated" Team Ever
With the college football season just a few weeks away, one analyst decided to name the most-hated teams since 1985. From the Reggie Bush-led USC Trojans in 2005 to the Jameis Winston-led Florida State Seminoles in 2014, there have been plenty of hated teams in college football. However, only one...
NFL・
Kirk Herbstreit Identifies "Underrated" College Football Coach
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is giving some love to a coach out of the Big Ten that rarely gets mentioned among the top assistants in college football. Last week, the "College GameDay" analyst tweeted that Minnesota defensive coordinator Jim Rossi is "one of [the] most underrated DC’s in CFB!" Rossi...
Ohio State Football Veteran Responds To Ryan Day's Challenge
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has high hopes for his defense in 2022, but one member of the team's linebacking core says aim higher. At last month's Big Ten Media Day, Day said he expects his Buckeyes to be a top-10 defense in the nation. Senior LB Teradja Mitchell thinks they could do even better.
Bengals Announce Decision On Joe Burrow For First Preseason Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will sit out the team's preseason opener on Friday against the Arizona Cardinals. Moments ago, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Burrow's status for their first preseason game of the year. Two weeks ago, Burrow had his appendix removed. He has been showing signs of...
Greg McElroy believes big issue stands in Michigan's way for 2022 season
Michigan had a banner year last season, finally beating rival Ohio State and winning the Big Ten Championship. As the Wolverines try to repeat that success, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said they have one big thing standing in its way. This year, The Game is in Columbus — and the...
College Football World Is Speculating About GameDay's Future
After pulling out of Big Ten media rights negotiations, there are serious questions surrounding ESPN and its "College GameDay" program. ESPN reportedly turned down the the conference's final offer of a seven-year, $380 million package leaving many to wonder what course the network will chart going forward. "CFB XM saying...
Brandon Marshall working with Claypool ‘to get his mind right’
What All-Pro receiver Brandon Marshall is teaching Chase Claypool about the game on-and-off the field & the honest he showed him at the start
247Sports
ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished
On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
REPORT: Over Half of the NFL Expected in Athens Today
The University of Georgia is no stranger to NFL interest and success since head coach Kirby Smart took over the coaching duties in December of 2016. Since then, he's only managed to break his own NFL Draft Record for most Bulldogs drafted in one draft on three separate occasions. Sources ...
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East champion in 2022
ESPN’s FPI is putting out predictions for the 2022 season of college football. In the B1G, the conference is expected to have two interesting divisional races to the conference championship game. The race to Indianapolis will get started right away with a B1G West contest in Week 0 and...
