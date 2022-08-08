All states should put abortion bans on the ballot. I hope Ohio will. Then voters will show that the GOP is out of touch with its constituents. Also, let citizens vote on bans of assault guns, bump stocks, need for registration, licenses, permits and training requirements for guns. I do not believe most Ohioans agree with the open carry legislation that was passed and signed by a GOP legislature and governor beholden to the NRA.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO