Ohio State

If GOP legislators put abortion bans on the ballot they’d see they’re out of touch

All states should put abortion bans on the ballot. I hope Ohio will. Then voters will show that the GOP is out of touch with its constituents. Also, let citizens vote on bans of assault guns, bump stocks, need for registration, licenses, permits and training requirements for guns. I do not believe most Ohioans agree with the open carry legislation that was passed and signed by a GOP legislature and governor beholden to the NRA.
Icebreaker Wind project in Lake Erie can move forward, Ohio Supreme Court rules: Capitol Letter

Tailwinds for Icebreaker: The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday morning that the Ohio Power Siting Board lawfully approved the six-turbine, 20.7-megawatt Icebreaker Wind demonstration project proposed for Lake Erie. Justice Sharon Kennedy, who is running for chief justice as a Republican Nov. 8, was the only justice to dissent. The company developing Icebreaker Wind says it can now find more customers for the electricity and eventually start construction of what will be the first freshwater, offshore wind project in North America, Laura Hancock reports.
Ohio Chips are in: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Biden has now signed the needed new bipartisan ‘Chips Act,’ as Intel is set to build a massive new Chips manufacturing plant just north of Columbus, Ohio. Both Senator Rob Portman and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb were at the White House signing ceremony. Mayor...
Portage County transit agency will buy natural gas-fueled buses with federal grant

WASHINGTON, D. C. - The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $3.2 million from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill to the Portage Area Regional Transit Authority (PARTA) that it will use to replace five diesel-fueled buses with more environmentally friendly buses that use renewable compressed natural gas, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown announced Wednesday.
Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
Northeast Ohio’s weekend forecast starts sunny, ends with threat of rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for a mild weekend with plenty of sunshine to kick things off. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 70s on Friday and Sunday, while Saturday will see highs close to 80 degrees. Friday and Saturday both look to be sunny with rain chances returning after midnight Saturday night. Sunday will be cloudy with a moderate chance of showers. Overnight lows this weekend will climb from the mid 50s Friday night to the low 60s Sunday night.
