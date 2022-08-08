Read full article on original website
If GOP legislators put abortion bans on the ballot they’d see they’re out of touch
All states should put abortion bans on the ballot. I hope Ohio will. Then voters will show that the GOP is out of touch with its constituents. Also, let citizens vote on bans of assault guns, bump stocks, need for registration, licenses, permits and training requirements for guns. I do not believe most Ohioans agree with the open carry legislation that was passed and signed by a GOP legislature and governor beholden to the NRA.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to make tainted House Bill 6 nuclear bailout even larger
COLUMBUS, Ohio—During legislative debate over the now-scandal-ridden House Bill 6 energy law, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to extend a controversial ratepayer bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants, according to texts exchanged between now-fired FirstEnergy executives. The texts, included in an Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel request...
Icebreaker Wind project in Lake Erie can move forward, Ohio Supreme Court rules: Capitol Letter
Tailwinds for Icebreaker: The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday morning that the Ohio Power Siting Board lawfully approved the six-turbine, 20.7-megawatt Icebreaker Wind demonstration project proposed for Lake Erie. Justice Sharon Kennedy, who is running for chief justice as a Republican Nov. 8, was the only justice to dissent. The company developing Icebreaker Wind says it can now find more customers for the electricity and eventually start construction of what will be the first freshwater, offshore wind project in North America, Laura Hancock reports.
Ohio Chips are in: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Biden has now signed the needed new bipartisan ‘Chips Act,’ as Intel is set to build a massive new Chips manufacturing plant just north of Columbus, Ohio. Both Senator Rob Portman and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb were at the White House signing ceremony. Mayor...
Ohio has spent nearly two-thirds of its ARPA dollars. Here’s where it is going: Stimulus Watch
Ohio has already spent $3.5 billion of its total American Rescue Plan Dollars, with the largest portion of that going to repaying an unemployment loan, public safety, sewer grants and Intel. Data released by advocacy organizations Ohio Poverty Law Center and Advocates for Ohio’s Future, show Ohio has only a...
Finally, the barriers to green energy wind turbines in Lake Erie are falling: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court cleared a major hurdle this week for the construction of the first freshwater, offshore wind turbine facility in North America, ruling that the state permit for the Icebreaker project in Lake Erie was appropriately granted. We’re talking about what that means for the...
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
Court approves wind project in Lake Erie: The Wake Up for August 11, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. More sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday. The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the mid-70s with afternoon sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Read more.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Portage County transit agency will buy natural gas-fueled buses with federal grant
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $3.2 million from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill to the Portage Area Regional Transit Authority (PARTA) that it will use to replace five diesel-fueled buses with more environmentally friendly buses that use renewable compressed natural gas, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown announced Wednesday.
Dolly Parton visits Ohio to celebrate Imagination Library free book program
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Country music superstar Dolly Parton was at Ohio State University on Tuesday to help celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program, which now sends free books every month to almost half of all children under five in the Buckeye State. During a private luncheon at the Ohio...
Ohio COVID-19 cases down for the second straight week; weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second week in a row, the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio has dropped. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported 26,016 new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update, down 1,769 from a week ago. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases...
Sports-betting investment company owner ran $8.5 million Ponzi scheme that ripped off investors, including Ohioans, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Las Vegas man is accused of bilking investors of his sports-betting operation out of more than $8 million by orchestrating a Ponzi scheme, according to federal prosecutors. Matthew Turnipseede, 49, ran a betting company called MoneyLine Analytics and stole $8.5 million from 72 investors, according to...
Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
Bank account raided for $14,000: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A resident came to the Brunswick Hills Police Department July 30 to report fraudulent activity on her bank account. The victim said an unknown person withdrew $14,100 from her account July 20, and an attempt to deposit a fraudulent $6,100 check was made July 25. The victim’s bank is investigating the matter, reports said.
Hall of Fame Village announces Jake Paul’s Betr as new mobile sports betting partner, ends previous mobile betting deal
CANTON, Ohio — The Hall of Fame Village has signed a 10-year deal with Betr, a company cofounded by Jake Paul, to create a sports gambling app associated with the resort. It’s also cutting ties with Genesis Global Ltd., the sports-betting business that the resort in January had agreed to partner with for 10 years.
Northeast Ohio’s weekend forecast starts sunny, ends with threat of rain
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for a mild weekend with plenty of sunshine to kick things off. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 70s on Friday and Sunday, while Saturday will see highs close to 80 degrees. Friday and Saturday both look to be sunny with rain chances returning after midnight Saturday night. Sunday will be cloudy with a moderate chance of showers. Overnight lows this weekend will climb from the mid 50s Friday night to the low 60s Sunday night.
