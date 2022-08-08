ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

News Channel 3-12

Ventura County Fair open for one more week

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County fair is back and some of the rides are bigger and better than ever including a Ferris wheel that is ten stories high . Riding it is seven tickets or $7, and some riders said the price is worth the view of the ocean and the fairgrounds. It is known as the The post Ventura County Fair open for one more week appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Vivid Snacks

Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date

Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Water usage in California regions drops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Waterboards showed a state-wide drop in water usage and some regions of the state exhibited a drop of up to 17%. The waterboard said at a statewide level in June of 2014 California residents used 131 gallons per capita daily (GPCD) compared to June of 2022 residents used 101 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
cgu.edu

Masks & More: Updated Covid-19 Guidelines for the Fall

CGU’s COVID-19 committee issued new campus guidelines this week as the university gets ready for the start of the 2022-23 academic year later this month. Faculty and staff received the committee’s message; a similar message was sent to students by the Office of the Dean of Students. While...
CLAREMONT, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena City Council Placed Rent Control on Ballot

At Pasadena’s City Council meeting August 8, the rent control charter amendment was officially placed on the ballot for November 8th. The Pasadena City Council meeting on August 8 was held solely by electronic means. Over 30 tenants and homeowner allies spoke passionately about the need for tenant protections during public comment. After discussion, the council placed the charter amendment on the November 8, 2022 ballot.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically

More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Ventura College to receive $62 million under AB 183 to build student housing

Ventura College will receive more than $62 million to build student housing that will include over 300 beds in 95 units.The funding comes from Assembly Bill 183, which approved more than $542 million for the construction of affordable student housing. All of Ventura County's community colleges received some funding through the bill — including $250,000 to Moorpark College and $249,000 to Oxnard College — but Ventura College received the most and will be just one of 11 of the state's 116 community colleges that will be able to offer student housing.Ventura College put the $62 million toward building apartment-type student...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit

The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cal Poly graduate killed by lightning strike

Brooks Lambertson among three killed by lightning strike in Washington, D.C. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” says City National Bank in a news release. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family,...
WASHINGTON, DC
coloradoboulevard.net

West Nile Virus Detected in Alhambra

Mosquitoes in Alhambra have tested positive for West Nile virus according to samples taken by the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease that affect residents in Los Angeles County. Tips to get rid of mosquitoes. Tip out stagnant water...
ALHAMBRA, CA
foxla.com

3 sought in Westlake Village home burglary: LASD

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Westlake Village. It happened Aug. 5 at a home in the 32000 block of Fallview Road. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were seen running...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
WEHOville.com

Crime in WeHo rises by 38 percent

Vehicle burglaries on WeHo’s West Side drove the Part I crime rate up by 38 percent in July over the same month in 2021, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Lt. Fanny Lapkin presented the Pubic Safety Commission with the latest data at their meeting Monday...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins

When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

