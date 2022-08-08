ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Airlines’ new Reno-Las Vegas flights start this week

By Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Tahoe International Airport is celebrating the arrival of Spirit Airlines with the carrier’s first flight set to land in the Biggest Little City on Wednesday.

The inaugural flight from Las Vegas will be landing in Reno a little after 1 p.m., the first of Spirit's twice daily service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport.

The new route was announced in March as part of Spirit's nationwide expansion. It also added flights to markets such as Boise and Albuquerque.

“We’ve had our eye on Reno for a long time,” John Kirby, vice president of network planning, said at the time. “We believe our high value flights will be a very attractive alternative to driving between the cities.”

The addition brings the number of carriers operating at the Reno airport to a record 13.

To commemorate the new route, Spirit Airlines is holding a Las Vegas Flyaway contest for passengers. The winner will get two free round-trip tickets to Las Vegas, a three-night stay at Treasure Island and two tickets to Mystère by Cirque du Soleil. For more information, see https://flyaway.spirit.com/

Jason Hidalgo covers business and technology for the Reno Gazette Journal, and also reviews the latest video games. Follow him on Twitter @jasonhidalgo . Like this content? Support local journalism with an RGJ digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Spirit Airlines’ new Reno-Las Vegas flights start this week

