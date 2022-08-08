Read full article on original website
Study of OTC supplements shows some have very high levels of levodopa, which can lead to paranoia
A team of researchers from the Cambridge Health Alliance and the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy has found that over-the-counter supplements that are advertised as containing extracts from Mucuna pruriens, a type of bean that contains levodopa, sometimes contain high levels of levodopa. In their paper published in the journal JAMA Neurology, the group describes testing the levels of levodopa in several Mucuna pruriens–based supplements.
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
What is vasculitis? What to know about disorder that 'knocked out' Ashton Kutcher's vision
Ashton Kutcher has revealed he was diagnosed with vasculitis, saying there was a time he was unsure if he would ever be able to see, hear or walk again. In an upcoming episode of National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," which Access Hollywood published an exclusive clip of, Kutcher told Grylls "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium."
4 High-Fiber Foods Gut Doctors Say You Should Eat For Healthier Digestion
This article has been updated since its initial 07/14/22 publish date to include more expert insight. While experiencing frequent bloating and indigestion is a sure sign that you should visit your doctor for personalized advice, there are certain fo...
Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows
The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
Study shows PPE was highly effective against COVID-19 in emergency department workers
Workers in America's emergency departments were more likely to contract COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic in community settings or at home rather than when providing patient care in a hospital setting, according to new research conducted at emergency departments across the nation. The study, part of the...
Research finds biomarkers in older adults with late-life depression
Major depression in older adults is very common, disabling, and increases the risk of many diseases of aging, including Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, cardiovascular issues and even mortality. Therefore, it constitutes a major public health issue, especially considering the growing number of older adults in the U.S. and worldwide.
New inhaled COVID-19 therapeutic blocks viral replication in the lungs
Scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, have created a new COVID-19 therapeutic that could one day make treating SARS-CoV-2 infections as easy as using a nasal spray for allergies. The therapeutic uses short snippets of synthetic DNA to gum up the genetic machinery that allows SARS-CoV-2 to replicate within...
Who fares worse after multiple sclerosis strikes?
For people with multiple sclerosis, certain factors early in their disease may determine their quality of life in the years to come, a new study suggests. In medicine, there are ways to objectively measure a disease's course, such as whether a medication is keeping it under control. And then there's health-related quality of life—the way people with a medical condition feel about their day-to-day physical and mental functioning.
3 Fruits To Eat Every Morning For Better Brain Health Over 50
Having a healthy brain is probably one of the most common concerns you can have as you get older. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “The brain is a complex organ that controls thought, memory, emotion, touch, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, hunger and every process that regulates our body.” Just like the heart and other organs, it is essential for it to be taken cared of. The kind of lifestyle that you live, and what you eat in particular matters a lot because it can greatly affect how your brain functions.
Discovering a major contributor to Alzheimer's disease
Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer's disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology.
Long COVID case study: Recovery process for impaired hormone secretion
Recently, "Long COVID" is becoming a significant medical issue worldwide. It refers to a variety of symptoms that persist over an extended period after the patient has recovered from a novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). In many cases, it is unclear what causes Long COVID symptoms, and there is insufficient information regarding recovery time.
Multiple sclerosis drug works in a surprising way
Drugs called interferon betas are common treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS), reducing relapses and slowing motor function decline. Interferon beta, a protein known to contain a zinc binding pocket, is thought to reduce proinflammatory molecules and even increase production of anti-inflammatory species in MS patients. But researchers now report in ACS Chemical Neuroscience that the molecule reduces the binding of three components—zinc, C-peptide and albumin—to red blood cells.
First-line pembrolizumab or placebo combined with etoposide and platinum for ES-SCLC
Long-term follow up of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer who were given pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum (EP) versus placebo + etoposide/platinum as first-line therapy support the continued exploration of pembrolizumab-based combinations for patients with small cell lung cancer. In the phase 3 KEYNOTE-604 study of pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum...
Clinical practice guideline for perioperative management of antithrombotic therapy released
The American College of Chest Physicians recently released a new clinical guideline on the perioperative management of antithrombotic therapy. Published in the journal CHEST, the guideline contains 44 evidence-based recommendations using established methodology to improve decision-making and to decrease practice variability. An update to the 2012 Perioperative Management of Antithrombotic...
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
New prognostic marker discovered for multiple sclerosis severity
It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have now been published in Neurology.
Not all in the genes: Are we inheriting more than we think?
A fundamental discovery about a driver of healthy development in embryos could rewrite our understanding of what can be inherited from our parents and how their life experiences may shape us. The new research suggests that epigenetic information, which sits on top of DNA and is normally reset between generations,...
Dietary salt substitutes lower risk of heart attack, stroke and death
Dietary salt substitutes lower the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death from all causes and cardiovascular disease, finds a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. The beneficial effects of these substitutes are likely to apply to people all around the world, say...
Why thinking hard makes you tired
It's no surprise that hard physical labor wears you out, but what about hard mental labor? Sitting around thinking hard for hours makes one feel worn out, too. Now, researchers have new evidence to explain why this is, and, based on their findings, the reason you feel mentally exhausted (as opposed to drowsy) from intense thinking isn't all in your head.
