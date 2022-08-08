Read full article on original website
2 more charged in hanging, stabbing death of dog adopted from Indy shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Previously, 19-year-old Zech Thomsen and 20-year-old Sierra Makin were arrested for their alleged roles in the horrific animal abuse. On Thursday, after […]
cbs4indy.com
IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of...
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence […]
FBI unable to retrieve data from mall shooter’s laptop
The investigation into why a Greenwood man went to the Greenwood Park Mall and opened fire in the food court has hit a roadblock.
‘I swear on my kids I’ll get you’: Suspect in Muncie triple slaying threatened jail officers, had shank
MUNCIE, Ind. – A man charged in connection with last month’s triple slaying in Delaware County now faces additional charges related to his incarceration. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office filed five additional counts against Devin X. Myers: prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, intimidation (three counts) and criminal mischief. The first four counts are felonies, while […]
Indy funeral director shot dead by suspects in stolen car tracked by IMPD, FBI
The funeral director killed over the weekend was on the phone when he was robbed at gunpoint and then shot to death by two people traveling in a carjacked vehicle that was being tracked by police.
cbs4indy.com
Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan...
cbs4indy.com
Man convicted of 2019 murder at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes. In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Woman wanted in deadly 2021 stabbing arrested after nearly year at large
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a woman accused of a deadly stabbing that happened nearly a year ago on the far east side of Indianapolis. Sheea Cheshier, 39, was arrested Saturday for the death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Cheshier is accused of stabbing Rhodes on Sept. 24, 2021,...
abc57.com
Juvenile accused of stealing Plymouth city vehicle later found in Indianapolis
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a Plymouth city-owned vehicle that was later found in Indianapolis, the Plymouth Police Department announced. On Wednesday morning, police were called to an office in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street for the theft of a vehicle. According to...
Indy man found guilty of selling drugs that killed co-worker
Kurt Russell, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Court docs: Slain Indianapolis funeral director was on phone during deadly robbery
INDIANAPOLIS – A slain funeral director was on the phone when he was shot and killed during a weekend robbery. James Dixon III died after being shot outside the funeral home where he worked early Saturday morning. A beloved figure in the community, Dixon was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. […]
1 person shot and killed at Marathon gas station Wednesday afternoon, police say
A person has been shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside a Marathon gas station on the city's north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Third, final suspect charged in man's March shooting death, police say
The third and final suspect in a March homicide near 16th Street and Interstate 70 on the city's northeast side has been arrested and charged, police announced Tuesday.
IMPD: 3rd man charged in March’s deadly clothing sale robbery
Antonio Wynn is the third man charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery back in March in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
3 charged with murder, robbery in deadly shooting on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis in March 2022. (NOTE: The video above is from the initial report of the shooting.) On March 6, police responded to a report of a person shot...
cbs4indy.com
Community remembers funeral director robbed and killed outside his business
INDIANAPOLIS — The community is coming together to remember a well-known and respected funeral director. 55-year-old James Dixon III was killed over the weekend, outside his business. “We are sick and tired of what’s going on. And the senseless killing of a life taken for no reason,” said Ronald...
Man killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at around 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue, near the intersection of East 36th Street and Emerson Avenue.
wrtv.com
Man found guilty in 2019 murder of popular Broad Ripple man
INDIANAPOLIS – On Tuesday, Curtis Baker was found guilty of murder in connection to the death of Alfred Hayes. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the scene at Connor's Pub near 64th and Ferguson streets just before 3:30 a.m. in October 2019. Arriving officers found Hayes suffering from...
