Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins excite season ticket holders Sunday on Member Day

By @Jason_Sarney
 4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins hosted a packed house of season ticket holders on Sunday for an open practice at Baptist Health Training Facility. Not only was the crowd entertained with on-field action, but following practice, there was plenty of interaction and autograph opportunities for the faithful fans.

There has been hype before for the Dolphins heading into a season, but it’s arguable that there’s never been a summer atmosphere like recently displayed in South Florida.

They’re loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, and expectations have never been higher.

The Dolphins prepare for joint practices this week, as they head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers. The teams will face off on Saturday to kick off their preseason schedules.

However, before we look ahead, let’s look back at what the fans who had an opportunity to witness practice took to Twitter to document, during what seemed to be a great day in Miami fandom.

