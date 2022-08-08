Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
marinmagazine.com
The New CineLounge Brings Arthouse Cinema, Cushy Seating, Technology and Creative Dining to Tiburon
In an effort to bring style back to cinema, owner/creative director Christian Meoli and his wife and creative partner Camilla Jackson revived Tiburon’s former Playhouse, which opened last month as CineLounge. “We want to be a bridge between home and theater entertainment,” Meoli says. The couple stayed at the Water’s Edge Hotel while attending the Mill Valley Film Festival a few years ago (they lived in Los Angeles at the time), and saw potential in the shuttered building, a chance to recreate the Golden Age of cinema when going to the movies was an experience. “[It’s] film as it was meant to be experienced,” says Meoli, who founded the Arena Cinelounge art house cinema in Los Angeles in 2012.
San Francisco's iconic ballet instructor 'Miss Tilly' says farewell after 52 years
The small dance studio is where thousands of young girls took their first steps in ballet while at the same time building confidence and learning to respect one another.
48hills.org
“How human we are”: Nimah Gobir expands the space of Black love
Big influences come in small packages, sometimes. Painter Nimah Gobir’s first memories of art-making are of her dad creating two-page, hand drawn flipbooks. They usually brought to life things like a person walking or a butterfly flapping its wings, and Gobir remembers thinking that they were magical. She’s held onto that belief about the mystic powers of art ever since.
48hills.org
Beyond the garden’s borders: A walk-through with installation artist Cathy Lu
Ceramicist Cathy Lu says she was thinking about garden creation myths when she dreamed up “Interior Garden,” the latest exhibition to be part of the Chinese Culture Center’s “XianRui (Fresh & Sharp)” series that features work by pioneering, mid-career artists of Chinese descent. There are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
48hills.org
The real-deal Outside Lands was late, up close, and full of personal connections
At Rickshaw Stop on Sunday night, Maryam Qudus—a first-generation Afghan American kid of working class immigrant parents and head of local project Spacemoth—paused her set, crammed to the nanosecond with screeching audio tape loops, sound reverb, and hellfire cosmic lo-fi bedlam, to express gratitude. “Hello, lovely people of...
Leslie Griffith, Bay Area TV news fixture of more than 2 decades, dies
Longtime Bay Area TV news anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith has died. She spent more than two decades at KTVU, becoming a fixture on the station’s newscasts.
losgatan.com
Discover LOST Gatos: Happy Birthday, Los Gatos!
On Aug. 10, 1887—135 years ago today—a newly created Board of Trustees voted to officially incorporate the Town of Los Gatos. Let’s mark the occasion with a quiz about our beloved town’s history. 1. Who was awarded a land grant for El Rancho Rinconada de Los...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley’s newest pizza spot promises East Coast pies from a lauded chef
Derek Lau didn’t take the usual route on the road toward gastronomic glory. After a long career as a Bay Area DJ, he traded in his decks for dishes about 15 years ago, and learned his craft at spots ranging from gritty neighborhood gems to some of the world’s most lauded kitchens. Now he’s opening a place of his own in Berkeley: State Flour Pizza, an East Coast-inspired pie shop that will start serving diners in the Elmwood this fall.
RELATED PEOPLE
indybay.org
Fences Torn Down at 24th and Mission BART Plaza
While the fences have already been replaced, we will not sit quietly while the City treats the (housed and unhoused) residents, vendors, and workers who use the plaza every day like a nuisance to be swept up into its squad cars and jails. We will not sit quietly by while London Breed and her new puppet DA Brooke Jenkins unleash their goons on our neighbors in an effort to please their own big-money puppet masters. The City’s vision for the plaza and beyond is centered on gentrification and business interests. We know that San Francisco is more than a playground for the rich.
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
New 'Ramses the Great' exhibit showcasing Egypt's golden age comes to de Young Museum
For now, you'd have to be Indiana Jones to slide past the door of Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs. But as workers put the finishing touches on this magnificent exhibit, curators at San Francisco's de Young Museum gave ABC7 a royal audience.
CBS News
San Jose heavyweights headline Bottom of the Hill barbecue
SAN FRANCISCO -- Laying down their hard-swinging style of blues-tinged heavy rock for the past dozen years, San Jose-based quartet ZED headlines this Sunday afternoon barbecue at the Bottom of the Hill. Core players Pete Sattari (guitar/vocals) and Mark Aceves (bass) have been making music together since the late '90s....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
hoodline.com
Hit Peruvian restaurant Limón Rotisserie is expanding into Silicon Valley
Popular Bay Area Peruvian chicken chain Limón Rotisserie is coming to Mountain View. Limón already has restaurants on Valencia Street and South Van Ness in San Francisco, as well as in Oakland, Walnut Creek, and Burlingame. According to the SF Business Times, the sixth location in Mountain View will be occupying an 8,000-square-foot space at 800 California Street at the intersection of Castro Street.
SFist
High-End Butcher Golden Gate Meat Co. Is Closing Its Ferry Building Shop After 20 Years
One of the OG tenants at the revamped Ferry Building two decades ago, Golden Gate Meat Co., is, like some other longtime tenants in recent years, giving up its spot in the complex. The company, which is primarily a wholesale business based in Richmond and Santa Rosa, has declined to...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants
Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
48hills.org
Headlining local bites from Outside Lands 2022
It’s impossible to eat everything that’s available at Outside Lands, but I give it my best attempt each year at the music festival that’s also really a food festival. If you’re going to walk 7-10 miles a day, you deserve a few fried and/or sweet things anyway, right? Here are some of the highlights from taking this job very seriously for three days in Golden Gate Park. Fortunately, some of them are available all year long.
7x7.com
Boozy Brunch! Here's where to drink bottomless mimosas in San Francisco
Generous helpings of eggs Benedict and fluffy French toast always call for a fruity libation to wash it all down. Grab a group of friends and head to one of these spots serving bottomless mimosas of all call colors and flavors to keep the good times pouring at brunch. 620...
Cheap things to do this week in San Francisco,California
We're all for saving dollars where we can - every little helps after all! With this in mind, we've hunted high and low to bring you some of the best activities in and near your area with deals of up to 50% off.Looking for the top San Francisco,California deals that Things To Do has to offer? Here's a rundown of some of the best deals in the city.
This Nonprofit Is Giving Out Prizes For Picnicking, Kite-Flying, And More In The Bay Area
Bay Day is coming up, and it could be the easiest (and most fun) $500 you’ll ever make! From September 2 through October 1, local nonprofit Save The Bay will run a series of challenges where participants can pledge to do fun outdoor activities throughout the Bay Area. Anyone who completes the challenges will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Sports Basement gift certificate and other prizes – and registration is now open. The two challenges are as follows: Participants pledge to walk, run, bike, wheel, or paddle 30 miles anywhere along the San Francisco Bay Trail. The trail spans 350 miles through all 9 Bay Area counties, giving you a chance to see the best the Bay has to offer during an activity of your choosing. You can run a mile a day, knock out 10-mile bike rides on the weekends, or find another way to log your 30 miles. Complete 10 activities of your choice in this customizable and flexible challenge. You can venture out along the San Francisco Bay Trail or stick to your own neighborhood with activities including kite-flying, bird watching, bike rides, picnicking, audio tours, and more.
Comments / 0