Senators Warren, Durbin, Whitehouse, and Sanders Ask OCC to Rescind and Replace Cryptocurrency Guidance
Several U.S. senators have sent a letter asking the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to cut back previous cryptocurrency guidance in favor of more comprehensive rules, a press release from Warren said. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) were...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Monetary Authority of Singapore Calls Crypto Investments ‘Highly Hazardous’
Although it calls cryptocurrency investments “highly hazardous,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said it is not at risk from recent collapses in the industry. As Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Aug. 9), the MAS made this statement while also noting it had revoked its in-principle approval of a...
PYMNTS Cryptocurrency Glossary: Stablecoins
Cryptocurrency is a confusing business with a language all its own, in part because it is a genuinely new way of doing business and in part because it was created in large part by programmers and cryptographers, who should never be allowed to name anything regular people will use. Cryptocurrencies...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility
In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
How the Digital Euro Can Help Address Disintermediation, Sovereignty Issues
In a recent European Central Bank (ECB) working paper, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) were discussed as being a potential “holy grail” for cross-border payments. In it, the authors highlighted the distinct advantages they perceived the technology held over bitcoin and stablecoins as technologies for driving cross-border payments that are “immediate, cheap, universal, and settled in a secure settlement medium.”
Wise, Plaid Launch Open Finance Partnership
Money transfer service Wise and payments processing company Plaid have formed an open finance agreement to help customers move money across different financial institutions (FIs). “FinTech has become so critical to daily life that most U.S. consumers (69%) would consider switching institutions if their primary account could not connect to...
JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds
The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Seeks Restructuring, Cuts Staff, Costs up to 60%
CoinFLEX has announced its plans for restructuring in the wake of legal troubles, halted withdrawals and money losses, a company blog post said. The company had to address a problem after an individual breached contract with the company. That case involved the company initiating a lawsuit to recover $84 million in losses from just one customer.
Roche gets U.S. approval for flu drug for children aged 5 and over
ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration for its Xofluza drug to treat influenza in children aged five years and older, the drugmaker said on Friday.
Coinbase Upbeat Despite $1.1B Loss, as Shares Sink 10%
How bad was crypto exchange Coinbase’s second quarter? Well, one of the first things CEO Brian Armstrong said was, “there’s a phrase that we say often internally at Coinbase, it’s never as good as it seems. And it’s never as bad as it seems.”. So,...
FTC Probes $200M Bitmark Crypto Hack
In what is its first investigation into cryptocurrency markets, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into the Bitmark currency exchange over the December 2021 hack that cost consumers $200 million. According to an FTC order filed Wednesday (Aug. 11), the agency denied a request by Bitmart operators Bachi.Tech Corp....
Johnson & Johnson to end global sales of talc-based baby powder in 2023
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced it will no longer sell its talc-based baby power in 2023 following thousands of lawsuits that claim the product causes cancer. The company announced its decision to end global talc-based baby powder sales on Thursday, saying it plans to...
Central Payments Closes $30M Growth Equity Raise
Central Payment, a payments-tech and card-issuing platform, today announced it has raised $30 million in growth equity financing that will spin it out from Central Bank of Kansas City. “Since inception, we have remained steadfast in our belief that new technology and the stability of a bank charter create opportunity...
