Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled with his accuracy at training camp, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic. "Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line," Standig said. "Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions. Overthrowing or firing too far out front has been the most common issue." Wentz had the sixth-worst completion rate over expected in the league last season, so misfires are nothing new for the former No. 2 overall pick, but there is still hope that he will be an upgrade under center for Terry McLaurin and the entire Commanders offense.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO