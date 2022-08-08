ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Yardbarker

NFL Coach of the Year betting guide: Colts' Frank Reich is looking good

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is officially underway, which means you have less and less time to get your future bets in before the regular season starts. Futures bets can still be placed during the season, but the odds can drop rapidly, especially if some of the favorites get off to good starts. That's why you should bet Frank Reich for NFL Coach of the Year right now — especially when the line is at 20-1 via DraftKings.
numberfire.com

Carson Wentz struggling with accuracy at Commanders camp

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled with his accuracy at training camp, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic. "Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line," Standig said. "Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions. Overthrowing or firing too far out front has been the most common issue." Wentz had the sixth-worst completion rate over expected in the league last season, so misfires are nothing new for the former No. 2 overall pick, but there is still hope that he will be an upgrade under center for Terry McLaurin and the entire Commanders offense.
