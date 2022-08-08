Read full article on original website
Local schools prepare for free lunch waiver to end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — School lunches might take more money out of your pocket this school year. The federal lunch waiver that started at the beginning of the pandemic has now expired. Here's what that could mean for families in the area and how you could still get free...
Springfield teachers union rejects contract agreement with District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Education Association (SEA) members have voted 'no' on a contract with Springfield District 186. A tentative agreement was reached between the Board of Education and the SEA, but at a ratification meeting on Tuesday, members rejected it. We're told 80% of the membership...
Springfield receiving over $19 million for railroad underpass
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The State of Illinois is receiving $83.5 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Out of the $83.5 million, Springfield will be getting $19.8 million. Springfield will use the money to construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North Grand...
Apple tree for school supplies a success
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield agency helped ensure nearly 100 kids have everything they need to go back to school. In order to do that, the Rutledge Youth Foundation created an idea called the apple tree. As part of the apple tree project, a member of the community...
Illinois State Fair unveils Butter Cow
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One of the most anticipated highlights of the Illinois State Fair was unveiled on Wednesday: the Butter Cow. This year's Butter Cow features the theme "Grow With Us." This year's buttery creation shows bovine holding a sunflower in his mouth that he stole from the...
Free admissions for community groups at ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) is inviting not-for-profit community groups to visit the museum for free on August 17. Any group who wants to go to the museum must register in advance by calling the ALPLM sales office at 217-558-8939 to reserve their tour time.
Veterans and Gold Star Families Day at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Veterans and their family members get to enjoy a free day at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 14. Veterans can show any form of military ID for free admissions. This annual event offers exciting events, programs, and music. It concludes with a parade...
Paws Jackson thanks community for its support
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A social media post about a high energy bill led to community members digging into their own pockets to help a Central Illinois animal shelter. Thanks to the power of social media and the help from others, the non-profit organization Paws Jackson received $3,390 in donations.
National Park Service studying 1908 Springfield Race Riot site
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The National Park Service (NPS) is considering a new national historic site in Springfield. They are currently conducting a research study on the 1908 Springfield Race Riot to see if it should become a National Historic Site. A public forum was held on Wednesday night...
2022 FNR Preview: Springfield Senators
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Over the next three weeks, high school football teams across Central Illinois will prepare for a grueling nine week season hoping to clinch a playoff spot for a chance to compete for a State Championship in November. The Springfield Senators not only have a new head...
COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your COVID-19 vaccine this year at the Illinois State Fair. You can also get tested for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with health care companies to provide several services during this year's state fair. The free shots...
Decatur plans to issue new ambulance licenses
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur is nearing a decision on what companies will receive a license to operate ambulances in Decatur. The plan is that the new emergency medical services (EMS) provider would also serve the greater Macon County still. There are four interested EMS providers: RuralMed EMS, Lakeside...
Traffic changes for the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State Fair to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Illinois Department of Transportation will change the flow around the fairgrounds to one way counterclockwise.
Otter at central Illinois zoo dies
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. Spencer, one of Miller Park Zoo's North American River Otter, has passed away. Zoo officials say the death was not related to COVID-19. An autopsy will be performed on Spencer at the...
Community group offers new program as teen deaths rise in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — A second teen is dead in the last two weeks after being shot and killed Monday on the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Avenue in Decatur. Last week, a 14 year girl was killed in an early morning shooting. Resident Clinton Dye is frustrated that...
New proposal for the Wyndham hotel
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The future of the Wyndham hotel is back under discussion, this time it was brought up Tuesday night by Ward 7 Alderman Joe McMenamin. After not getting enough votes to move forward, the developer filed a new petition, a zoning variance that would make the Wyndham a mixed-use facility.
Litchfield August market canceled due to building collapse
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Litchfield has canceled its August Pickers Market. This comes after a building in the 300 block of North State Street collapsed. As of Monday at 11:30 a.m., structural engineer(s) have not been on site to assess the building. City officials say they...
Springfield gang member sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield gang member will spend the next 10 years behind bars. Keanthony Brown, 19, is a member of the "Boss Playas" gang and was sentenced on Wednesday. In October 2020, Brown fired shots at two police officers inside a car. Brown said during court...
Former Springfield FBI agent part of bureau's history
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The FBI is celebrating a major milestone this month. Fifty years ago the first women entered the FBI to become the first female special agents, and the Capital City is part of that history. The first female SWAT team leader in the bureau was Kathy...
D&J Café burglarized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Springfield Police Department investigate a burglary at D&J Café around 9:43 p.m. on August 5. Police say the suspect broke into the business and swiped $350 in cash, $200 in gift cards, the cash register, and multiple candy bars.
