This Nike Air Force 1 Low Marked By Colors Of Italian Luxury
The clash between the world of luxury high fashion and sneakers reached an absolute peak in 2022. The likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada have all teamed up with global sportswear brands to elevate the sneaker collaboration, but sneakerheads have referenced these expensive labels for decades. This upcoming Air...
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “White Navy”
Following the appearance of numerous mock-ups, first looks at the upcoming Air Jordan 4 “White Navy” have finally surfaced. To make comparisons to past releases, the “White Navy” bears a relatively close resemblance to the “White Cement.” But in place of the black accents, this pair incorporates “Midnight Navy” across the very same points: the Jumpman branding, the midsole, and the support wings. Elsewhere, much of the colorway is identical to its inspiration, with white dressing the leather upper, netting, and tongue next to hits of the signature speckled print.
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
Crushed “Green Velvet” Sits Pretty On This Nike Dunk Low
Few things can exude luxury like soft and plush velvet. A material typically associated with affluence and royalty, velvet has since become a common material to give any piece of clothing a quick injection of elegance, a mission achieved by this Dunk Low. Covered in a crushed green velvet, this...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”
Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
This Ripstop-Accented Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat” Leans Halfway Into Fall
Fall is practically here, bringing with it the usual assortment of Autumnal hues. And though yellows and oranges dress this latest Air Max 90, the silhouette doesn’t quite lose itself to the season, as it opts for shades more akin to pastels. Construction-wise, however, the shoe is built of...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 React “Oreo”
With a variety of Air Force 1 variations presented to us in 2022, where does the Air Force 1 React rank? The modern upgrades aren’t dispersed evenly throughout the shoe; instead, Nike opts for a classic toe (albeit inverted) and a lace collar with the standard rubber sole, while the mid-panel and heel are dressed up in a translucent TPU material common in Nike’s modern footwear offerings.
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway
The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
These Nike Air Max 97s Draws Cues From The Air Max 1 “Crepe”
Nike is constantly, and sometimes blatantly, drawing inspiration from past releases, be it the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” or the best from the iconic ACG line-up. This upcoming Air Max 97 is no exception to the trend, as it ostensibly celebrates 2004’s Air Max 1 “Crepe.”
An Exotic Nike Air Force 1 Mid Appears In White Reptile Skin
Nike has spared no expense for the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, racking up an expensive haul complete with gold toothbrushes and LV-produced materials. Faux snakeskin has appeared many a time this past year, too, and now it’s even dressing the shoe’s mid-top trim. But whereas previous...
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
“Bordeaux” Accents Dress This Upcoming Jordan Jumpman Pro
The Jordan Jumpman Pro, the first-ever Jumpman sneaker, was confirmed to be returning for its 25th Anniversary. And joining the releases unveiled thus far is this newly-revealed colorway, which features “Bordeaux” across many of its accents. Similar to the pair that appeared back in June, the “Bordeaux” is...
The Nike Air Force 1 High Dresses Up In Bright Green For Its 40th Anniversary
The Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary celebration shows no signs of slowing down, as Nike continues to pump out a wide range of new styles. This upcoming Air Force 1 High, too, commemorates the four decades past, doing so with subtler branding and a vivid green colorway. Said greens...
Jordan Brand Adds The Two Trey To The Upcoming PSG Collection
For years now, Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have upheld tradition, celebrating their marriage by way of classic Jordans — such as the AJ4 and AJ7 — as well as a host of apparel and accessories. 2022 is certainly no exception, as the two are offering not just an Air Jordan 5 Low but also a matching Jordan Two Trey.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”
Every year around the Holiday Season, Jordan Brand gifts us with an Air Jordan 11. In the past, we’ve seen the return of the “Concord” and “Bred” as well as the debut of new and innovative make-ups like the “Jubilee” and the self-lacing AJ11 Adapt. For 2022, the Jumpman is going a bit against the grain, translating the colorway of the AJ11 Low “Cherry” to the silhouette’s mid-top trim.
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
Organic Patterns Grow On The Nike Air Force 1 Low
In honor of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has effectively run wild with the silhouette creatively, imaging the classic in ways never-before-attempted. And though much more subdued relative to a few past releases, this upcoming colorway is equally novel, as its suedes are brushed with a unique, organic-like pattern.
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway
Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
Official Images Of The Nike ZoomX AlphaFly NEXT% 2 “Total Orange”
As the world of racing continues to lay witness to countless personal bests, the Swoosh keeps fine-tuning some of its most important running shoes. Recently, the record-breaking Nike ZoomX AlphaFly NEXT% 2 emerged in a “Total Orange” that’s sure to steal the spotlight on any race track. ATOMKNIT and ZoomX components featured on the Eliud Kipchoge-approved Nike running shoes. Branding and tread underfoot introduce black contrast into the mix, while visible Zoom Air units at the forefoot take on an equally, vibrant neon green.
